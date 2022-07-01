Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent claims ex-fiance Randall Emmett ‘tackled’ her when confronted about cheating

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent dropped bombshell allegations of a physical altercation between herself and ex-fiance Randall Emmett. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has finally opened up about the horrors of ending her relationship with ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala called off her three-year engagement to the film producer in October 2021 following allegations that he had been unfaithful. The initial rumors hit social media alongside pictures of Randall allegedly heading out for a night on the town with two anonymous young women.

During a recently released exposé with the Los Angeles Times, Lala claimed things turned physical with Randall when she attempted to confront him about the allegations.

Pump Rules alum Lala Kent claims Randall Emmett got physical when confronted about cheating

According to the Give Them Lala Beauty founder, Randall allegedly attacked her after she grabbed his phone to look at it.

“He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground,” she claimed in the article. “I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands.”

She continued, “That was when I knew, for sure, that there was a lot he was hiding.”

The article also listed fraudulent allegations against Randall and claimed the producer propositioned women for sexual favors on more than one occasion.

Lala and Randall are currently working on a custody settlement for their shared 1-year-old daughter, Ocean. Lala has previously shared she was looking to have as little contact with Randall as possible.

Randall’s reps deny Lala’s claims, accuse reality star of fabricating story for custody battle

“These allegations are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute,” they explained.

The statement went on to accuse Lala of fabricating the fight in order to remain “relevant” for her job as a reality television personality.

“Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of her daughter, keep her name in the press, and remain relevant in reality television,” the statement continued.

Despite Lala’s shocking allegations of physical violence, Randall’s reps denied her claims and, in their own statement, used the testimony of the former couple’s nanny to further the denial.

“I witnessed Randall and Lala fighting over his phone,” their former nanny Isabelle Morales shared. “The only physical interaction I saw was Randall taking back his phone from Lala.”

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Randall’s rep further declared, “These claims are completely fabricated, and it’s disappointing that Lala continues to make up stories eight months after their breakup.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.