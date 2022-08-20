Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent calls out recent criticism on her looks, says ‘take a seat’

Lala Kent slams haters who criticized her looks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent refuses to sit back and take the harsh criticism she’s recently been receiving.

Since ending her three year engagement to Randall Emmett in October 2021, Lala has been focused on raising their 1-year-old daughter, Ocean, as a single mom and has thrown herself into growing her brand.

Lala is the owner and face of her Give Them Lala brand. While the name has branched out into clothing and a baby line, Lala has been most involved with promoting her Give Them Lala Beauty line.

The makeup line carries a variety of products including lip gloss, lipsticks, and eyeshadow palettes. To promote the line, Lala often creates her own looks with the products and will share videos showing her getting ready, or she’ll share photos of the finished look.

However, recently Lala has come under fire for her looks.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala has been slammed for looking “aged” in recent months, with some wondering if her wellbeing was suffering.

After getting wind of the criticism, Lala lashed out at her critics and told them to get back in their lane.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent calls out critics, says ‘take a seat’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lala refused to mince her words when addressing the criticism she received for a recent Give Them Lala Beauty promo.

The beauty line has its own Instagram page with a modest following of 108,000 followers.

In a recent post, Lala showed off several of her products including a brand new lipstick color.

“I’m wearing a NEW product launching this Monday at noon PST 🔥 Comment below what you think it is for a chance to win it! These are too good, y’all. #GIVETHEMLALA,” she captioned the post.

And while she may have thought followers would focus on the product and be excited for its launch, that turned out not to be the case.

In fact, the backlash was severe enough that the comment section was shut down on the post altogether.

Over on her Instagram Stories, Lala struck back at the haters and laid it straight.

“I’m being dragged by some of you for this picture,” she wrote alongside the picture seen above. “And, to put it kindly, y’all ain’t lookin like gizelle- so take a seat.”

She concluded by promoting her product one last time.

“NEW LIPS LAUNCH MONDAYYYY. Get with it or get lost,” she finished.

Lala Kent hints at an onscreen hookup in Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming for the upcoming Season 10 and amongst the long list of personal changes that have happened for the cast within the last year, this is going to be the first time viewers get a glimpse at single Lala.

When the mom of one joined the show in Season 4, she had a brief affair with co-star James Kennedy, however, the romance was short-lived. Following that brief stint, Lala quickly became embroiled with her now ex-fiance Randall Emmett. The two kept their relationship under wraps in the beginning since he wasn’t officially divorced from his wife at the time.

Their relationship spanned a few seasons and by the end of Season 9 their relationship had imploded.

Rumors surfaced online that Randall was unfaithful to his baby mama after he was pictured in Nashville heading out on the town with two anonymous women. Shortly after, it was confirmed their relationship was over.

Lala has continued to insist she’s not ready for a relationship, but that hasn’t stopped her from enjoying herself.

In a recent episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala admitted viewers will see her hookup with a mystery man while on a group trip.

“We filmed a really cute trip and I don’t want to spill too much of the tea because obviously I want you guys to be excited and watch it on Vanderpump Rules, but on this trip … You guys I finally had sexy time,” she shared.

She continued, “We had cameras there like not in the room with us. Cameras were there which is so weird to me because I never really – you know, besides James [Kennedy], we would makeout a lot. I think you’ll see the guy and I’m excited about that.”

Viewers will have to tune in when Season 10 drops to watch all the excitement unfold.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.