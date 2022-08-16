Vanderpump Rules Season 10 to show Lala Kent hookup

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent admits she hooks up with mystery man in Season 10

In a recent episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, the Pump Rules star teased what fans can expect from her in the new season — and it turns out it’s going to get quite steamy for the mom of one.

According to the Give Them Lala Beauty founder, she seizes an opportunity to up the romance with a mystery man while she’s on a group trip with the rest of the cast.

“We filmed a really cute trip and I don’t want to spill too much of the tea because obviously I want you guys to be excited and watch it on Vanderpump Rules, but on this trip … You guys I finally had sexy time,” she gushed.

Lala carried on to point out that she’s never really been one to show open affection on the show aside from the early days of the franchise when she had a fling with co-star James Kennedy.

“We had cameras there like not in the room with us. Cameras were there which is so weird to me because I never really – you know, besides James [Kennedy], we would makeout a lot. I think you’ll see the guy and I’m excited about that,” Lala shared.

Lala Kent previously admitted to hiring a private investigator to run background checks on her dates

During an Amazon Live back in March, Lala dished on the status of her dating life and revealed she had developed such deep trust issues that she hired a private investigator to dig up any dirt on potential dates.

According to Lala, she did this in order to avoid missing any red flags in her new dates, and apparently it worked for her.

“The last date I went on, it was a group date because remember y’all, that’s the only thing I’m comfortable with right now. And he was fine, but the PI [private investigator] check didn’t come back so great,” she explained. “So, I had to kick him to the curb.”

With the memories of her last relationship still haunting her, it’s no surprise that it’s taken Lala some time to jump back into bed with another man. Of course, fans will have to hold out until the new season drops to find out who the lucky mystery man could be.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.