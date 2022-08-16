Vanderpump Rules Season 10 to show Lala Kent hookup

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is seemingly moving on and up in the upcoming season of the hit Bravo show.
Season 9 was a rough ride for Lala. Despite how solid her relationship with then-fiance Randall Emmett appeared throughout the season, by the time the reunion special rolled around it was a gloves off scenario between the former lovers.
As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Lala and Randall split in October 2021 after pictures and rumors of infidelity surfaced online alleging the film producer had cheated on Lala while she was pregnant with their daughter, Ocean.
Following their split, Lala took her time opening up about the difficulties of navigating the end of their relationship. This has been complicated even further by the co-parenting of their 1-year-old daughter.
As for dating, Lala indicated early on in their split that she had lost all faith in men and claimed she had been “damaged” after her experience with Randall.
However, it looks like her viewpoints may be shifting. In a recent podcast, Lala revealed viewers will see her hookup with someone when Season 10 finally drops.