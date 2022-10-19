Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney dishes on dating 25-year-old following divorce

Katie Maloney reveals she’s dating a 25-year-old following her divorce from Pump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules OG Katie Maloney is single and enjoying her chance to mingle as she recently revealed she’s seeing someone who’s a decade younger than herself.

Following her March 2022 split from husband Tom Schwartz, Katie stepped into her new single life era on a quest to re-discover herself.

Although Katie and Tom initially held off on moving out of their shared home, once they finally made the leap, Katie has continued to keep her fans and followers updated by giving sneak peeks into her new apartment.

In addition to the new apartment, Katie has also upped her fashion game by sharing numerous full-body mirror selfies on Instagram.

And now, it seems her dating life is starting to flourish.

While attending BravoCon 2022, Katie dished on the man she’s currently seeing. And while she insists that they’re strictly “casual” at this point, Katie revealed she’s thoroughly enjoying herself.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney dishes on her current dating life following divorce from Tom Schwartz

While speaking with Page Six at BravoCon, Katie admitted she’s moved on from her recently finalized divorce from Tom.

“There’s a guy who’s, like, 25 that I’ve been hanging with. It’s fun,” she told the outlet.

However, Katie confirms that they’re nothing serious at this point and she’s just enjoying her new single status.

“Single girl Katie is having a good time,” she added. “It’s just casual. It’s just fun. I haven’t been single since I was 24, and the landscape is totally different.”

Katie elaborated that shortly after separating from Tom she went ahead and signed up for the exclusive dating app Raya, which requires membership. However, after being waitlisted, Katie admitted she took it as a sign that the app might not be for her after all.

“They waitlisted me, so I thought, ‘This was a sign,'” she shared. “Instagram works. You can just slide in some DMs. That’s what’s up. Instagram is kind of a dating app. Also, all the guys are kind of, like, young. But that’s kind of fun, too.”

Katie and Tom recently finalized their divorce

Katie’s willingness to embrace her single life comes at the perfect time considering her marriage to Tom was just officially ended.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie and Tom’s divorce was finalized on October 12, 2022.

The finalization of their divorce comes shortly after reports that the former couple had come to a settlement for the end of their marriage.

Both parties agreed they wanted to waive any spousal support indefinitely.

Now that their marriage is officially over, it’ll be interesting to see where Katie and Tom’s dating lives go next.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.