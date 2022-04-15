Vanderpump Rules: Kaite Maloney opens up about divorce from Tom Schwartz, ‘I was dying inside’

Katie Maloney says she had been “losing sleep” prior to ending her marriage to Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Katie Maloney has continued to open up about her impending divorce from her husband and Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz.

The You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host previously shared that her split from Tom was “building up.” And in a recent interview on another podcast, Katie shared that she had been losing sleep over the stress of her marriage and ultimately, she knew she needed to get it off her “chest” and end the relationship.

Katie Maloney reveals she was ‘losing sleep’ and ‘dying inside’ prior to split from Tom Schwartz

While appearing as a guest on the We Met at Acme podcast, Katie got candid about the days and weeks leading up to the end of her 12-year relationship to Tom.

“I was dying inside,” she admitted. “Because I had already just been thinking about [our marriage] day and night and losing sleep over it.”

Katie elaborated that she knew she couldn’t keep doing this to herself.

“I needed just to get it off of my chest and be able to be honest and move forward,” she added.

As it turns out, Katie revealed she had been feeling doubts about her marriage as early as “the end of last summer/fall.” However, Katie also shared that she didn’t initially keep her feelings to herself. In fact, she went to Tom and let him know about her concerns.

“I had been expressing my feelings, where I felt that I was not getting my needs met and where I thought I was being hurt by some of the behavior,” she said. “I don’t think he understood or resonated or agreed.”

Tom’s behavior didn’t change after Katie revealed her marital concerns

According to Katie, Tom’s behavior didn’t shift after she expressed her concerns and she believes he thought she would simply “get over it.”

The 35-year-old initially believed that they would be able to “make it work,” but with his refusal to acknowledge her feelings, Katie added that it began to affect her mental health.

“I’ve been bogged down and putting all of my energy into this relationship, and when I’m not getting my needs met, it’s making me feel really sad and bad about myself,” Katie shared. “I wasn’t able to pinpoint it [at the time] because I wasn’t able to admit or realize that it could be my relationship.”

“It’s just a really hard thing to come to terms with.”

Although the breakup has been one of the most painful decisions of her life, Katie says she feels “separating was the best option and the best decision for myself and really for the both of us.”

As for Tom, since going public with their split he has taken responsibility for his marriage ending and admitted that while he wished there was a “scapegoat” for the situation, at the end of the day it’s all on him.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.