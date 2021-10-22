Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright celebrate baby Cruz turning 6-months-old

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently celebrated their son, Cruz, turning six months old. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia/@littlebabycauchi/Instagram

The Vanderpump Rules baby boom saw the addition of four new faces to the VPR crew and now they’re all growing so fast.

The baby boom started in January with the arrival of Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s daughter, Hartford, in January. In March, Lala Kent and her partner Randall Emmett welcomed their daughter, Ocean. And finally, in April, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor welcomed their son, Cruz, and Scheana Shay welcomed her daughter, Summer Moon, with now-fiance Brock Davies.

With so many cute faces, there’s plenty to celebrate. However, the most recent celebration finds Jax and Brittany’s son, Cruz, celebrating his six-month milestone with a social media post including both pictures and videos of his adorable smile.

Jax and Brittany’s son Cruz turns six-months-old

Over on Cruz’s Instagram page, managed by mom and dad, of course, his parents celebrated their little boy with a sentimental post gushing about what a blessing he has been in their lives.

“Cruz turned 6 MONTHS OLD Oct. 12th and we can’t even believe it! These past six months have flown by just like everyone told us they would but they have been the best 6 months of our lives,” the caption read in part.

“He is so handsome, so strong, so smart, & there is nothing I enjoy more than seeing this big new world through his eyes.”

And of course, no milestone photoshoot for Cruz would be complete without the blocks documenting his growth.

“We were traveling and momma will not miss a month with the blocks,” the caption also jokingly noted.

Jax and Brittany are still close with former Vanderpump Rules co-stars

Although Jax and Brittany are absent from Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, they’ve remained close with several of their former co-stars.

On a recent appearance on The Doctors, Jax confirmed that’s due, in part, to the Vanderpump Rules baby boom and the fact that he and Brittany, Stassi and Beau, and Lala and Randall, have all recently expanded their families.

“All our kids are months apart. That’s my main priority right now. And we’re just having a lot of fun doing it. A lot of fun raising our kids together,” Jax said.

It’s clear to see what he means when referencing the group having fun. The group often gathers for pool days and playdates with the babies. And although Katie Maloney-Schwartz and her husband Tom Schwartz, don’t have any children of their own just yet, they are often present and participating in the dates.

The Vanderpump Rules baby boom kids are growing so quickly. Thankfully, their parents keep fans and followers updated regularly on social media.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.