VPR: Ariana Madix says Katie Maloney-Schwartz felt ‘left out’ of Vanderpump Rules baby boom

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix says co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz felt “left out” by the Vanderpump Rules baby boom. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix claims it wasn’t easy for her co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz to watch her friends welcome children earlier this year during the first Vanderpump Rules baby boom.

Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay all welcomed their first children earlier this year.

And while it’s clear that Katie loves the little ones, Ariana indicates that it hasn’t been easy on her, which is easy to understand. In the Season 9 premiere, Vanderpump Rules viewers learned that Katie and her husband, Tom Schwartz, had tried for two solid months to get pregnant with no success.

Katie felt left out by the Vanderpump Rules baby boom

While speaking with Us Weekly, Ariana opened up about the pressures Katie had been feeling from those around her.

“I didn’t realize she was getting pressure from people,” Ariana admitted. “I’ve seen a lot of stuff online toward her, and it just makes me feel bad. I just wanted her to know, like, ‘I’m here, and I’m not pregnant.’ I was like, ‘We can have a hot girl summer. We can just do whatever we want. But when the time is right, go ahead and plan for it. For now, let’s go have fun.'”

Despite the support of her friend, Ariana shared that Katie still felt left out considering she and Tom have also wanted to start a family together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I do remember Katie was over at one point during the [coronavirus] pandemic, and she said, ‘Yeah, we’re trying,’” Ariana shared. “Then she said, ‘We’re going to Palm Springs, and it’s going to be when I’m ovulating.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, OK. Good luck.'”

Katie and Tom believe it will happen when the time is right

Unfortunately, Katie and Tom have seemingly experienced some fertility challenges, but that hasn’t stopped them from having a sense of humor about the situation and remaining positive.

During a previous chat with People, Tom admitted that the couple did want children, but they weren’t as strict on a timeline.

“As far as the timeline, I’m still noncommittal, but I’m on the record – it’s official, we do want to have kids. And I love kids,” he said.

As for Katie, she previously opened up that she isn’t suffering from FOMO (fear of missing out) when it comes to her friends welcoming babies and believes it will happen when the time is right.

“zero fomo. I’m so happy for my friends and really enjoying being along for their journey. It will happen for us when it’s right. Sometimes it just takes time and doesn’t always happen on the first try.”