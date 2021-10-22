Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy clears the air around Raquel Leviss’ engagement ring

James Kennedy attempted to clear the air around Raquel’s engagement ring. Pic credit: Bravo

While Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss relish in their new engagement happiness, James had some explaining to do when it came to Raquel’s engagement ring.

The ultra-romantic moment played out in an episode of Vanderpumpr Rules, with James working with his co-star Tom Sandoval to throw a Coachella-themed party with the secret that it was also going to be his proposal to Raquel.

Of course, the night went off perfectly and included many of Raquel’s favorite things including aerial artists, strawberry margaritas, and a photo booth.

By the end of the night, James proposed to Raquel alongside a flood of fireworks as the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast cheered around them. However, recently there’s been some confusion around the ring James gave to his love and now-fiancee.

Although James had previously claimed that the ring had been purchased at Tiffany & Co. and even presented the ring to Raquel in a Tiffany box, it turns out the ring was not actually a Tiffany & Co. ring, much to everyone’s surprise.

James admits the ring is not from Tiffany & Co.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, James had the opportunity to come clean and clear the air around what the deal was with Raquel’s ring.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Why use a Tiffany’s box to propose if you didn’t get the ring from [Tiffany & Co.]?” Andy questioned.

James quickly responded that it was a Tiffany’s diamond so it made sense to him that he use the box, especially considering that he had obtained the “certificate” for the stone.

Andy followed up asking James if he had to make a separate trip to Tiffany’s and if he was required to actually buy the box. James skirted around the question but said the Tiffany rings were out of his price range and so he opted instead to purchase the diamond and obtain the ring setting elsewhere.

Despite the ring not completely coming from the luxury jewelry brand, James did confirm that the stone is 2.5 karats and is insured.

As for whether or not the ring actually cost James the $100,000 he had claimed — well…

“That diamond… it’s priceless now,” he told Andy.

James argued with fan who attempted to call his bluff

Over on Instagram, James was called out by a fan who attempted to disprove his story about Raquel’s engagement ring.

The commenter’s lengthy statement argued that the jewelry brand doesn’t sell loose diamonds, therefore making James’ story implausible.

“After doing just a bit of research, ie, calling 4 jewelers and 3 Tiffany Stores, you can not purchase loose diamonds from Tiffany’s,” the comment read in part. The follower also questioned why James would feel the need to stretch the truth.

“An engagement ring is priceless no matter the cost, weight of the stone, etc so why exaggerate?” they questioned.

Pic credit: @itsjameskennedy/Instagram

James, however, wasn’t having it and simply responded that the commenter was wrong.

“you’re wrong. sorry darling…” James wrote.

In response, they continued to argue with the follower stating that if they’re wrong so are the managers at the stores she contacted.

“Yes incorrect indeed do your research,” James shot back.

Pic credit: @itsjameskennedy/Instagram

We may never know what the full story is with the ring, but if Raquel loves it and the couple is happy it might be worth leaving well enough alone.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.