Vanderpump Rules fans question if Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have split following cryptic post

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney had her followers questioning if she had split with husband Tom Schwartz following a cryptic post to social media. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules fans are questioning the status of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s marriage following a cryptic post to social media.

Katie and Tom have been through plenty of obstacles in the last year, and there seemed to be trouble in paradise. This was especially true when Katie’s conflict with Tom’s BFF Tom Sandoval boiled over during Season 9.

Although everyone seemed to come out of the latest season relatively unscathed, Katie’s recent post to social media left fans and followers wondering if the post was pointed at her husband.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney posts cryptic message

Taking to her Instagram, Katie shared a post from the Today Show’s Instagram Stories detailing a Kim Kardashian quote about choosing happiness.

“In the last two years, I decided I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good,” the quote read. “And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

The context of the quote immediately caught the attention of Katie’s followers. One, in particular, shared the post to Reddit, where other fans, followers, and viewers weighed in on if the post was geared toward Schwartz.

VPR viewers beg Katie to leave Schwartz, say next season would be ‘picked up immediately’

Reddit users wasted no time in sharing their opinions on the post, and many were in favor of Katie leaving her marriage.

“I would love to live in a world where Katie dumps [Schwartz] and thrives. Season 10 would be picked up immediately,” one user wrote.

Another echoed how it would change upcoming seasons, “Imagine 3 of the girls recently single after years with questionable men [applause emoji]”

Even users who admittedly weren’t fans of Katie felt a split would do her well.

“Wow i did not realize this was a post from Katie! I don’t like Katie at all but i am in 100% support of her dumping Schwartz,” another user shared. “Also maybe Raquel ditching James and having so much support empowered her?”

Other users pointed out if Katie stepped away, they would have more support for her.

“It would be f**king incredible if Katie ever left Schwartz. I would have so much respect for her.”

Despite the comments urging Katie to leave Schwartz, the couple has been incredibly invested in expanding their family in recent months.

Season 9 found the couple seeing a fertility doctor when they could not get pregnant naturally. And although their efforts seemed encouraging, Katie admitted having those conversations on camera took a toll on her.

“So everyone around me is getting pregnant, which is amazing, like one blessing after the next. But I started to feel like all eyes were on me,” Katie shared during an episode of her You’re Gonna Love Me podcast. “And my friends were like, ‘You’re next! It’s going to happen! Keep Trying! Keep going!’ It was a lot… I wasn’t handling it very well…This is just so much pressure.”

Time will tell if Katie’s post was intended as a hint about her marriage or if she simply identified with the idea of focusing on her happiness.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.