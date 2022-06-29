Vanderpump Rules: Fans claim Ariana Madix doesn’t look like herself in recent promo

Pump Rules star Ariana Madix looks unrecognizable in a recent video clip according to fans. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules stars are known for branching out and starting new ventures in addition to their time on the show, and Ariana Madix is no exception.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Ariana joined the likes of her co-stars Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and former Pump Rules star Stassi Schroeder by launching her own podcast.

Picked up by Dream Media, which also boasts Scheana and Katie’s podcast among their lineup, Ariana took a slightly different approach with her Earth to Ariana podcast launch by going with a more laid-back vibe.

However, it wasn’t the podcast’s content or conversation that recently had people talking about Ariana’s latest video promo. Instead, the video left some questioning if that was actually Ariana on their screens as she seemed to look different than what they’re accustomed to.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix promotes her new podcast, leaves some wondering about her changing looks

Taking to Reddit, a user posted a screenshot from Ariana’s latest promotional video for her podcast which she originally posted to Instagram.

In the picture, Ariana is shown fresh-faced with minimal amounts of makeup to be found on her face, though her signature eyelash extensions remain intact. Wearing her blonde hair down and cascading over her shoulders, Ariana looked comfortable in a blue and white striped shirt paired with a cozy open-front knit sweater.

While the intention of the post was to congratulate Ariana and discuss her success in launching different ventures, some users were surprised to see Ariana’s dressed-down look.

“Is this her in the photo??” one user questioned.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Haha, it doesn’t look like her,” another user confirmed. “I was thinking it looked more like Landon Clements from Southern Charm.”

Another user joked they thought the picture featured Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo’s character Meredith Grey.

Pic credit: @u/anonyoudidnt/Reddit, @u/cadoublef/Reddit, and @u/blackbird__fly/Reddit

“Yeah she looks so different, I didn’t recognize her,” another chimed in.

Pic credit: @u/ramonasnewbeginnings/Reddit

Ariana’s new podcast to feature ‘nitty gritty’ stories from guests – and cocktails

In her original promotional post for her new podcast, Ariana shared what listeners can expect from the show’s episodes.

“COMING JUNE 21ST: Earth to Ariana forms meaningful connections between Ariana, her friends and her fans. Each week @arianamadix slips into her PJ’s, makes a cocktail and is joined by celebrity guests telling wild stories and gets comfortable being uncomfortable.”

The following promo post featured the intro to her first episode and Ariana further explained the purpose of her own show.

“A few things that we always do here at Earth to Ariana… we have a cocktail,” she joked.

Ariana concluded the clip by sharing her intentions of getting down to the “nitty-gritty” while encouraging her guests to show up in their “cozy” attire and likening the experience to being at a “sleepover.”

Ariana’s podcast can be streamed on Spotify.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.