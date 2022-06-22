Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix launches her newest business venture

Pump Rules star Ariana Madix launched her new podcast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is branching out and away from her reality television roots by dabbling in a new business venture. The long time cast member has officially launched her podcast.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Vanderpump Rules has officially been picked up by Bravo for another season. In what will be its tenth season, the current cast will be embarking on new ventures and businesses all while trying to maintain their friendships and navigating inevitable drama. As it turns out, in addition to filming for the new season, Ariana will also be taking on her new podcast aptly named Earth to Ariana.

Officially launching on June 21, Ariana released her podcast’s first episode and delved into what listeners can expect from her now that she’s joined several other castmates in creating a podcast of her own.

Pump Rules alum Ariana Madix launches her Earth to Ariana podcast

Following in the footsteps of her co-stars and friends including Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent, Ariana now joins the lengthy list of podcasters.

In her initial promotional post to Instagram, Ariana shared the album artwork to represent her newest brand. The dark green galaxy background surrounded a sultry black and white snap of the blonde beauty.

She captioned the post, “COMING JUNE 21ST: Earth to Ariana forms meaningful connections between Ariana, her friends and her fans. Each week @arianamadix slips into her PJ’s, makes a cocktail and is joined by celebrity guests telling wild stories and gets comfortable being uncomfortable. Link in bio to subscribe and listen to the full trailer 🎙✨”

Upon the release of her podcast’s first episode, Ariana delved head first into her microphone and broke down the specifics of what differentiates her show from others.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“A few things that we always do here at Earth to Ariana… we have a cocktail,” she shared before laughing and pulling out a bottle of Pedialyte hinting that she had been drinking the night before.

She continued to explain that her guests are always encouraged to show up in their “cozy” attire to appear on her podcast. According to Ariana, if you’re really wanting to get down to the “nitty-gritty” with your pals, it’s best to do so comfortably.

“It’s like being at a sleepover,” she teased.

Ariana’s Pump Rules co-stars show support for her new podcast

Doing their part to help Ariana build a solid following for her podcast, her co-stars showed up in the comment section with support for their friend.

On her original promotion post, Katie, Scheana, and former Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee shared their love.

“Yaaaasss!!!” Katie wrote.

Billie Lee commented, “Aw this just made my day! [heart eye emojis].”

Scheana shared, “Yesssssssss!!! I can’t wait for this!!!”

Pic credit: @ariana252525/Instagram

Naturally, Tom Sandoval, Ariana’s long-time boyfriend, wouldn’t miss the opportunity to support his partner.

Tom re-shared Ariana’s promotional post to his own Instagram account.

Tom captioned the post, “EVERYONE! Be sure to check @arianamadix on her Brand New podcast- EARTH TO ARIANA! New episode available today! Check out Earth To Ariana available on @spotify !”

Here’s hoping that Ariana can experience the same level of success as her Vanderpump Rules co-stars when it comes to the podcast world.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.