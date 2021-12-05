Vanderpump Rules: Everything we know about the Season 9 reunion

The Vanderpump Rules reunion has been filmed. Here’s everything we know so far. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is winding down, which means the reunion special is just around the corner.

On December 3 the VPR Season 9 cast sat down with Andy Cohen to film the reunion, and after the rollercoaster of a season, there’s bound to be plenty of drama to sift through.

From Scheana and Brock butting heads with Lala to Katie Maloney pushing her way into Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s new business, there will certainly be no shortage of questions, accusations, and conflict in the reunion.

Now that it’s all been filmed, the Vanderpump Rules rumor mill has been swirling with speculation about what the reunion will entail. And although we will all have to wait until it airs to see it all unfold, here’s what we know so far.

Vanderpump Rules reunion brings Season 9 cast back together

As reunions tend to do, the Vanderpump Rules cast will all come together to hash out the drama that unfolded throughout Season 9 and relive the season’s most memorable moments.

Thanks to social media, we already know that Scheana Shay and her fiance Brock Davies will be making their appearance. Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss are also expected to partake. And what would a Vanderpump Rules reunion be without Lala Kent? With her continual drama with several of her co-stars, it’s a sure bet that she’ll be challenged on some of her behavior.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the filming of the reunion was done on December 3 and was reportedly filmed in Los Angeles.

The SUR boss herself, Lisa Vanderpump, took to Twitter sharing a video of herself and Andy Cohen from the reunion filming and stated that “it was a hell of a day.”

“We’re shooting the Vanderpump Rules reunion today,” Andy said to the camera.

“So much fun,” Lisa sarcastically responded.

When Andy then states that Lisa is “blowing him off” by not appearing on the show, Lisa cheekily responded, “Blowing you off? You wish.”

Rumor has it James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss call off engagement during reunion

As for what viewers can expect from the cast during the reunion, rumors have been swirling that DJ James Kennedy and his fiancee Raquel Leviss have ended their engagement. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, it’s alleged that it all went down at the reunion.

And while some Vanderpump Rules fans were rooting for James and Raquel, the vast majority told the beauty to run for the hills. Of course, we’ll have to wait for the reunion to find out just how deep their situation goes, and since Bravo has yet to release when the reunion will air, it remains unclear.

Lala Kent also revealed that she’s got a few sins of her own to atone for. During a recent episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, Lala admitted that the season was a tough watch but that she’s looking forward to setting the record straight during the reunion.

“I think a lot of it is going to be talking about that and having to answer for a lot of those things and I’m big on accountability,” Lala said. “When I behave a certain way… I’m a firm believer that the universe has always held me accountable and it’s made me sit here and face things and be truthful and honest.”

Needless to say, there’s plenty to look forward to when the Season 9 reunion of Vanderpump Rules finally rolls around.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.