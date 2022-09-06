Vanderpump Rules: Did Lala Kent just tease a new relationship?

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent may have dropped a hint that she’s seeing someone new. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent isn’t known for being forthcoming when it comes to identifying the new men in her life — and that seems to still be the case in her latest online tease at a new relationship.

Following Season 9 of the hit Bravo franchise, Lala’s relationship with her now ex-fiance Randall Emmett crumbled after rumors of infidelity hit the internet in October 2021. At the time, pictures surfaced showing Randall hitting the town with two anonymous young women while Lala was at their home in California.

Once the photos hit the internet, it wasn’t long until Lala revealed their relationship was over. However, that was just the beginning.

Following news of their split, Lala was still obligated to appear in the Season 9 reunion special, and it was a hard ride. Lala’s castmates revealed they had some inkling of Randall’s cheating, which was heartbreaking news to her at the time.

Lala has since remained transparent about her jaded view of dating, including informing her fans and followers that she’s hired private investigators to dig up dirt on any potential dates.

According to Lala, this will help her ensure she isn’t blindsided by another Randall-type relationship.

In a recent share on social media, Lala seemingly hinted that there is a new man in her life and fans are “placing their bets” on how it will all unfold.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent hints at possible relationship

A post from Lala’s Instagram Stories made its way to a Reddit thread that had fans wondering if Lala had just hinted at a new relationship. Although she’s gone on a few dates following her split from Randall, Lala has admitted she’s had a tough time getting back into the dating pool.

In the snap, Lala opted not to show any faces. However, what was visible in the black and white photo was a dark-colored stiletto being held onto by a heavily tattooed hand. The picture made it slightly difficult to decipher just how the potential couple was sitting for the shot, but it seemingly hinted that Lala may be romancing a new beau these days.

The picture featured no caption or context but certainly made for a sultry post.

Fans react to Lala’s potential relationship tease

Taking to the comments section of the post, Reddit users weighed in with their thoughts on Lala’s recent tease.

As it turns out, some question the legitimacy of the post or any relationship Lala may claim to be a part of at this point.

“Place your bets folks. Trash person or publicity stunt? It’s Lala. There are no good options,” the user commented.

Another user seemingly agreed, responded, “Both.”

Some wondered if Lala might be making her way onto the music scene with her dating life.

“Judging by the tattoo, I’m guessing a guitarist for a mid-2000s metal-core band. Unearth? Avenged Sevenfold? Eighteen Visions?” they wrote.

In response, another user added it could also be someone looking to chase quick fame.

“All members of sevenfold are married so not them… My guess is a 31 year old dude who works as a tattoo artist and want his fifteen minutes of fame. Or something like that,” they said.

Although the whispers made plenty of guesses as to his identity, some questioned the possibility of the man in the picture not being Lala’s romantic interest.

“Is it her brother? Isn’t he covered in tattoos?” the user asked.

“Yeah I was trying to figure it out based on tattoos rather than assuming it was a love interest,” another wrote in response. “The main tattoo is a RIP something so I wasn’t sure if it was her brother with a tattoo about their dad? 🤷‍♀️”

Lala has yet to reveal the identity of the man pictured, but her eagle-eyed followers are sure to keep an eye out moving forward.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.