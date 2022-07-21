Vanderpump Rules cast attends the official opening of Sandoval and Schwartz’s new lounge

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval celebrated the opening of their new lounge Schwartz & Sandy’s. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

It’s been a long time coming but the wait is finally over for Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval. The two co-stars, business partners, and friends have finally opened their own spot aptly named Schwartz & Sandy’s.

The longtime castmates have been working on opening their own business since the beginning of last season. And while some doubted that the two would be able to pull it off given their history of lacking focus, the opening all but proved the two Tom’s could stand on their own feet.

Early in Season 9 Schwartz and Sandoval revealed their desire to start their own business.

While they helped to successfully launch TomTom alongside Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd, the men had their sights on separating themselves from Lisa and Ken for their next venture.

And although there was some serious debate about the new lounge’s name, specifically from Schwartz’s soon-to-be ex-wife Katie Maloney, Schwartz and Sandoval stuck to their guns and have managed to turn their dream into a reality.

The official opening of Schwartz & Sandy’s was hosted by dailymail.com and TMX and several of their Pump Rules co-stars showed up in support of their new business.

Vanderpump Rules stars attend grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy’s

Several of Schwartz and Sandoval’s co-stars stopped by for the official opening of their lounge and took to social media with their thoughts and excitement for the pair of friends.

Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, was in attendance and over on her Instagram Stories Ariana re-shared a shot of herself and Sandoval posing on the red carpet of the event.

Originally posted by Brice Sander of Entertainment Tonight, Ariana wrote over the snap, “so proud of you.”

Pic credit: @arianamadix/Instagram

Bradley Kearns, a longtime friend of several Vanderpump Rules stars, also took to his Instagram Stories to share an array of shots from the evening’s festivities.

In one shot, Brad perfectly captured the vibe of Schwartz & Sandy’s thanks to its elaborate neon sign.

Pic credit: @bradxbrad/Instagram

In another clip, Sandoval is seen reveling in his latest accomplishment decked out in an 80’s themed outfit, complete with a mustache Tom Selleck would be envious of.

And finally, Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay posed in their best lounge dresses in a booth set in front of a wall plastered with a bold wallpaper.

Pic credit: @bradxbrad/Instagram

Will the opening of Schwartz & Sandy’s be featured in Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules?

Although there’s been no official word on whether or not viewers will be able to see the opening of Schwartz & Sandy’s unfold on Season 10, it’s encouraging to know the possibility is still there since the cast and crew finally began filming earlier this week.

Even if the opening didn’t happen to be captured for the upcoming season, there’s still plenty for Vanderpump Rules fans to look forward to.

Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Raquel Leviss will all be stepping into the new season as single women. After his disastrous breakup with Raquel, James Kennedy is now in a new relationship that should easily find some screen time.

Scheana and her fiance Brock Davies are also preparing for their wedding. And considering they’ve planned to tie the knot in Mexico sometime in August, there’s a good chance that will make it onto the show as well.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.