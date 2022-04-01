Vanderpump Rules: Brock Davies shares video learning how to do Summer Moon’s hair

Vanderpump Rules star Brock Davies shows off his latest skill after learning to do daughter Summer Moon’s hair. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules personality Brock Davies is learning plenty of new skills thanks to his daughter Summer Moon. Brock welcomed his little one with fiancee Scheana Shay in April 2021, and since her arrival, she’s been the apple of her parents’ eyes.

During Season 9 of the hit Bravo show, Brock came under fire from Pump Rules co-star Lala Kent when it was revealed Brock has two children from a previous marriage that he hasn’t spoken to in over four years. Lala was relentless in her criticism of Brock and often questioned why Scheana would stay and cautioned her not to trust Brock’s intentions given his past.

However, Scheana has continuously come to Brock’s defense with claims that he’d been by her side, supporting her through it all. Brock also came clean about his past, including the shocking revelation that he once slapped his ex-wife.

Despite a rough season, Brock has continued to share updates on social media, showing off his adorable bond with Summer Moon. In a recent video, Brock showed off his newest skill — doing his daughter’s hair.

Vanderump Rules star Brock Davies shares adorable video doing Summer Moon’s hair

Over on his Instagram Reels, Brock shared a sweet video of himself putting Summer Moon’s hair in a ponytail. He explained through voiceover audio on the video that he was trying to learn how to do his little one’s hair with the help of YouTube.

“I’m going to finally figure out how to do Summer’s hair,” he shared. “And until then, we’re going to keep practicing.”

Brock continued to attempt parting Summer’s hair, separate her bangs, and gather her hair into a ponytail atop her head. Although he admitted the hairdo wasn’t perfect, he’s certainly made progress.

“This is my first attempt at parting a hairline,” he added. “As you can see, [it didn’t go] very well.”

Brock concluded the video by asking his followers to share any tips and tricks they may have, especially when it comes to wrapping the elastic using his fingers.

“Look at this little princess,” he gushed.

Brock and Scheana prepare to celebrate Summer Moon’s first birthday

Brock may have the opportunity to put his newest hair skills to the test with Summer Moon’s upcoming first birthday. Summer Moon was the last baby born during the Vanderpump Rules baby boom in April 2021. This means there will be plenty of pressure put on Brock and Scheana to make sure her celebration matches the energy of the other baby boom first birthdays.

In a recent post to her Instagram, Scheana shared a fun picture of herself and Summer Moon celebrating her 11-month milestone.

In the shot, Scheana captioned, “Me: Summer, how big are you? Summer: SOOOOO big!! #11months @summermoon”

With her first birthday just around the corner, Summer Moon is bound to be surrounded by friends, family, Vanderpump Rules stars, and plenty of love.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.