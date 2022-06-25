Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright shows off slim waist in white tank top

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright showed off a more glamourous side in a recent selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright has been on an emotional journey when it comes to her personal fitness and weight loss. After welcoming her son Cruz in April 2021, Brittany committed herself to getting her health back on track and has been sharing her journey online along the way.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Brittany has shed almost 40lbs since deciding to focus on her physical wellbeing. And in recent posts to social media Brittany has been putting her hard-earned results on full display.

In her most recent post, Brittany showed off her curves and newfound confidence in a simple yet striking way.

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright shows off her curves in a casual look

Taking to Instagram, Brittany shared an enviable selfie but was sure to put her confidence and happiness on full display. Decked out in a casual white tank top and black faded shorts, Brittany set her hands on her hips while leaning into the camera with a small, close-mouthed smile on her face.

And while her outfit may have been simple, Brittany looked anything but casual as she paired the outfit with a full glam makeup look. Her eye look was complete with eyeliner and long, luscious lashes and was paired beautifully with a natural, light pink lipstick. Her hair was pulled back with two small pieces falling perfectly to frame her face.

She simply captioned the post with two emojis, “😎🥰.”

Followers and former co-stars show support for Brittany’s impressive transformation

Taking to the comment section, Brittany’s followers flooded her with posts of support for the selfie. And never to be left out, some of Brittany’s former Vanderpump Rules co-stars also made an appearance in the comment section.

Below Deck alum Hannah Ferrier commented, “Looking 🔥🔥🔥 girl!!!!!!! That @jennycraigofficial is working and so are you!!!”

“So pretty Brittany!!! 🤩,” Pump Rules star Raquel Leviss commented.

Scheana Shay also stopped by with a show of support by leaving a line of fire emojis on the post.

Jenny Craig took a moment to appreciate Brittany as one of their most recent spokespeople and commented, “Gorgeous!! ❤️”

Naturally, Brittany’s ever supportive publicist was also there with love, “Ahhh my beauty 😍😍”

Fans also had plenty of support to share for Brittany with one writing, “You are looking amazing! 🔥🔥,” while another noted, “Yessssssssssss queeeen!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Brittany has been through plenty of changes since giving birth to baby Cruz just over a year ago, and after receiving plenty of criticism throughout her pregnancy for her weight gain, it looks like Brittany now has a solid handle on her own health and self-love journey.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.