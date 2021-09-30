Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix calls out Lala Kent for posting picture with former co-stars

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix called out castmate Lala Kent when she posted a picture with former VPR castmates Stassi and Kristen. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

New season and new drama. Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules aired its first episode this week, and while it’s on track to check all the boxes of reasons for it to be a hit Bravo show, the off-screen drama is getting just as juicy.

VPR star Ariana Madix called out her co-star Lala Kent after she posted an older photo of herself posing with Katie Maloney and former cast members Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder.

Apparently, the post hit deep for Ariana, who wondered why Lala would choose their premiere night to post a photo of people who are no longer with the cast.

Ariana Madix calls out Lala Kent’s post ahead of Season 9 Vanderpump Rules premiere

On Lala’s original post, she captioned the snap, “I had to,” with a white heart emoji.

And as sweet and sentimental as the now-deleted post may have been, Ariana couldn’t help but wonder what the point was for the post.

“I love you ALL but I guess I’m just confused what this post is supposed to be giving on the night of our PREMIERE. are [sic] you living in the past or are you ready for the future of the show?” Ariana wrote.

Although the original post has been deleted, @thetalkofshame on Instagram managed to capture the comment.

Both Stassi and Kristen were fired from the hit Bravo franchise after it was revealed they had called the police on former Vanderpump Rules cast member Faith Stowers for a crime she didn’t commit.

And although they both publically apologized for the incident, it wasn’t enough to save their jobs with the show. A few months after the shocking announcement of their departure, OG star Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright were also let go from the show.

Lala claps back at Ariana’s comment during Instagram Q&A, reposts photo with former Vanderpump Rules co-stars

Vanderpump Rules fans know it couldn’t just stop there, and she responded in typical Lala fashion, seeing that Lala isn’t someone to take a confrontation lying down.

During an Instagram Q&A, a follower asked, “Why did you take down the photo of the Fab Four?!”

Lala’s response was short but straight to the point. “Someone got affected,” she wrote over a clip of herself rolling her eyes.

Lala took it another step further and went ahead and re-uploaded the same picture with her co-stars, but this time she added a little reminder to her caption.

“I had to [white heart emoji] & it’s not [that] deep,” the new caption reads.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.