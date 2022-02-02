Usman Umar fired back at Angela Deem who angrily called him and her husband Michael Ilesanmi ‘birds of a feather’

Usman Umar clapped back at Angela Deem after she took aim at him and her husband Michael Ilesnami hanging out. Pic credit: TLC

Shots have been fired by 90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem against her husband Michael Ilesanmi and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar after Usman shared a post of them hanging out together.

Usman took Angela’s jab a step further and clapped back at the controversial 90 Day Fiance star with a pointed message in defense of Michael.

All the drama played out over Angela and Usman’s Instagram stories.

It seems that Usman’s post hanging out with Michael struck a nerve with Angela because she acted out through her Instagram stories.

Angela reshared the photo of the pair but put a laughing/crying face emoji over Michael’s face and wrote, “Birds of a feather flock together.”

Usman saw that Angela took a dig at him and Michael and fired back by resharing Angela’s post and saying, “So this Scammer called (AngeDevil) now calling me and my innocent brother @its__mrmichael names after using him to film for over four years and used his money from cameo to buy yourself a house and still refused to take him to US and leave him.”

Usman finished by remarking, “Michael don’t worry I will personally take you to AMERICA.”

Usman Umar has on-screen problems to worry about with Kim Menzies

Outside of social media drama and on Before the 90 Days viewers’ screen, Usman had his hands full with Kim as she pressured him repeatedly to have sex when he didn’t want to.

Kim’s demands prompted Usman to leave Kim’s room that he had just moved into five minutes before because Kim was acting crazy about not getting sex.

She went and coerced him back only to berate him again and tell him that he will have to answer to her son for the way he was treating her.

Usman ended up getting Kim to mildly calm down and suggested that they just go to bed although the situation was clearly overwhelming for him.

Before the 90 Day Fiance viewers will have to watch what happens during the next episode to find out if Kim will get the closeness to Usman that she wants or whether she’s pushed him too far.

