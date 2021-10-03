Tyra Banks defends her dress from last week’s Dancing With the Stars

Tyra Banks on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Tyra Banks came out on Dancing With the Stars in the second hour of the show with a dress that had fans talking.

Her dress ended up stealing much of the conversation away from the actual stars competing on the show.

Many fans posted memes on social media that compared the dress to several things — from Christmas tree decorations to shower scrunchies to the acid-spitting dinosaur from Jurassic Park.

Now, Tyra Banks is defending her dress.

Tyra Banks talks DWTS dress

Tyra Banks appeared on James Corden’s The Late Late Show and talk came up about the red dress.

Corden mentioned that people on social media said the dress made her look like the dinosaur from Jurassic Park.

Banks, 47, said that her stylist talked to her about the dress before she came out wearing it.

“I kept saying ‘peacock’ after [putting it on] and my stylist kept on kind of giggling and stuff,” Banks explained. “And then we started seeing all this Jurassic Park stuff [online].”

She then said her stylist knew how it made her look.

“My stylist was like, ‘Yeah we did know that you looked like a lizard before the social started,'” Banks said “They did know!”

Even the Jurassic World Twitter page got in on the act.

With that said, Banks said that she has no problem with how people thought it looked and she defended the dress choice.

“Different is what? Better,” Banks said. “I don’t have time to be normal in a pretty dress, because nobody is going to say anything about a pretty dress. You’ve got to push it and go for it.”

Banks tried to claim the giant dress was based on Victoria’s Secret wings.

“There’s a base of that dress. It looks like a normal, beautiful dress from the ’90s,” Banks said. “Then I go on the stage in front of the audience and everybody, and I put on the wing thing. And everybody was like, ‘Oh!’ because they thought the first thing was the normal dress.”

Fans continue to blast Tya Banks on DWTS

There was something that Tyra Banks said in the interview that is sure to trigger many fans. She said, “I don’t have time to be normal in a pretty dress, because nobody is going to say anything about a pretty dress.”

There are many fans who feel they should be saying something about the dancers, and feel Tyra is trying to make the show all about her.

She basically said she wanted people to talk about her dress, rather than the competitors on the show.

“Is it necessary for Tyra Banks to have so many (ridiculously looking!) outfit changes during a show? And the way she walks around in the ballroom, this is not America’s Next Top Model. Ugh!” wrote one fan.

“Tyra Banks claims her stylists knew that she ‘looked like a lizard’ in her now-viral #DWTS outfit. The show is called DANCING with the stars, not modeling with the stars. It sounds like Tyra is a distraction,” another tweeted.

Tyra Banks claims her stylists knew that she 'looked like a lizard' in her now-viral #DWTS outfit.



Another wrote, “again-all about @tyrabanks & not the “stars”that R [sic] dancing. Please,get rid of this boring, annoying woman so we can all go back 2 enjoying @DancingABC ? I can’t even watch it without wanting to poke my eyes with her on it.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.