Tyra Banks calls SKIMS photoshoot ’empowering’ after criticism over photoshopping

Tyra Banks has called the photoshoot she did for SKIMS “empowering.” The model’s comments come hot on the heels of criticism she was photoshopped in the new campaign for the Kim Kardashian brand.

Last week Kim revealed she teamed up with Tyra, Candice Swanepoel, Heidi Klum, and Alessandra Ambrosio to promote her shapewear line. Although Kim wasn’t initially supposed to be part of the campaign, she couldn’t miss the opportunity to pose with these legendary models.

Tyra promoted her latest modeling gig on social media, but not all the feedback was positive. The model once again found herself dealing with allegations she was photoshopped to look thinner.

Tyra Banks calls SKIMS photoshoot ’empowering’

In an interview with the Today Show, Tyra got real about doing the SKIMS campaign. Host Hoda Kotb raved about the supermodel in her skives looking just as gorgeous as she did 25 years ago on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

It was then that Tyra opened up about being more confident in herself today and defended the photoshoot in the process.

“I think I am more confident today. The world accepts so many different types of beauty,” Tyra shared. “This is something I have been talking about for decades. So, me curvier, me d**n near almost 50 years old in this campaign, I think it is pretty empowering.”

The supermodel also recalled her conversation with Kim about doing the SKIMS campaign. It turns out Tyra has been a role model of Kim’s for years.

“She said that that gave her self-esteem for her body. So, we had, like, a serious conversation, and I finally said, ‘Let’s do this!'” the America’s Next Top Model alum stated.

Tyra admitted that Kim and the SKIMS campaign helped her step into her own “power and influence” as a modeling icon too.

What is the SKIMS campaign?

The campaign featuring the four supermodels promotes the SKIMS Fits Everybody Collection. Tyra used Instagram to share several pictures from the photoshoot.

One Instagram post was captioned “We’re Back!’ and included three behind-the-scenes photos, a video, and a picture of a billboard promoting the campaign.

Another one of Tyra’s social media posts shared two pictures of her solo. The first picture shows Tyra lying down in a dark tan bra with her ample cleavage on display, while the second one has Tyra lying down, so all of her assets are shown off.

Tyra Banks couldn’t be happier she chose to be part of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS campaign. The trolls are not getting to her, as she feels empowered by doing the photoshoot.

Perhaps fans will see more behind-the-scenes fun from the photoshoot on the upcoming season of The Kardashians. It would be entertaining for fans to see how it all came together.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.