Tyler Cameron says that whatever is going on with Hannah B is between them

Tyler Cameron isn’t giving anything away about his relationship status with Hannah B — saying, “I think we should just keep that between me and Hannah.”

The pair spent time quarantining together earlier this year at his Jupiter, Florida home, where Tyler is staying with his brother Ryan and his friends.

For weeks, they teased fans with a series of TikTok videos suggesting that Tyler and Hannah were hooking up, kissing, and possibly even dating again.

But suddenly, Hannah decided to go back home to her parents in Alabama and things returned to normal. Then, weeks later, both Hannah and Tyler confirmed that they were both single.

Tyler Cameron plays coy when asked about Hannah Brown

Fans are still desperate to know exactly what happened in quarantine between the pair and if we can expect a rekindling of romance once the quarantine is over.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tyler played coy when asked about Hannah. While they are single, fans want to know what kind of relationship they now have after their time in quarantine and after their Bachelorette experience.

“I think we should just keep that between me and Hannah,” Tyler replied when asked about their relationship status.

“We just reconnected over some things that we were both going through and we were there for each other,” he added.

Hannah’s brother overdosed around the same time that Tyler suddenly lost his mother to a brain aneurysm, and it’s thought the two bonded over the fact that they had both experienced tragedies. Hannah’s brother was on a ventilator for two days but survived.

As for the length of their quarantine, Tyler admits that it was never the plan to be together for more than a weekend. However, the coronavirus moved quickly and soon they were forced to stay together.

“It was supposed to be, like, a weekend [trip]. Things kind of got a little crazy with the whole [coronavirus]… so it was a lot longer of a trip than expected, but it was good,” he explained. “We got to kind of air a lot of things out and become friends again and put a lot of stuff in our past.”

As fans recall, Hannah dumped Tyler on The Bachelorette right as he was about to propose to her.

“It was definitely nice to have her here,” Cameron explained about Hannah’s presence at his home. “She was someone to talk to about things and be around for everyone. She was great. And she’s someone that can listen and give her perspective and she’s very pleasant in that setting.”

Tyler Cameron has received money for an engagement ring for Hannah Brown

Fans really want these two to reconnect after the quarantine comes to an end. While Hannah and Tyler may have closed their Bachelorette chapter and put it all behind them, many fans are still hoping that they will start dating.

Some took it so seriously that back in April they started sending Tyler money via Venmo in a bid to try and get him to buy her an engagement ring. He never commented on the contributions and it’s safe to say he never brought a ring for her.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.