Tyler Cameron reveals how he really met his girlfriend Paige Lorenze

Tyler Cameron’s new relationship with Paige Lorenze has been splattered all over Bachelor Nation lately.

As the former runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season, Tyler has had quite the celebrity relationships since his stint on the show.

Tyler was linked to Gigi Hadid, Stassie Karanikolaou, and also Camila Kendra after Hannah Brown and before Paige.

While Paige has been under fire recently from an internet troll about staging her steamy, public PDA session with Tyler on a New York City sidewalk, she and Tyler have been pretty vocal about being happy together.

In fact, Tyler has spoken out about this new thing he has going on with Paige as he gushed about her in an interview.

But where did Tyler and Paige meet, how long have they been dating, and what’s next for the twosome?

Tyler Cameron dishes on his relationship with Paige Lorenze

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, while supporting the Degree’s Not Done Yet Marathon team after the marathon in San Francisco this past Sunday, Tyler seemed to blush when talking about his new girlfriend.

He told Us, “It’s new as far as we’re learning a lot about each other and she’s an incredible girl. She’s really special and we’ll see what happens.”

Tyler also revealed where the two actually met each other. He said he met the 24-year-old Instagram celebrity in New York City at a bar.

He went on to say, “It’s all about energy. And certain people just move me differently, that’s how that happens.”

Tyler Cameron knows he needs to take it slow in relationships

As Tyler and Paige have been an item since the start of the summer, their relationship is definitely on the newer side and in the early stages. Tyler has stated before that he has to remember to keep things slow, which is something he’s struggled with since being on The Bachelorette, where you have to move so quickly to find love.

Tyler stated in the interview that he sucks at moving slowly in relationships and that he is still working on it.

He went on to claim, “My issue is with everything I do in my life – dating, working out, goals – I just hammer the gas pedal. And so the RPMs are through the roof, and the engine blows or something blows up.”

Tyler added, “I gotta figure out how to lean off the gas pedal a little bit. I’m a lover. I love to love and love to be around people and see where things go… I just get excited.”

It seems as if Tyler is extremely happy in his new relationship with Paige, and only time will tell if this is the person he decides to settle down with as their relationship progresses.

