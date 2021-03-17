Tyler Cameron pushes merchandise sales of his ‘Myler’ line as Matt James’ Bachelor finale plays out

Tyler Cameron markets his “Myler” merchandise during The Bachelor finale. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron knew that Monday night was a big night for his best friend.

Even though Matt James went on The Bachelor to find love, it quickly became apparent that Matt wasn’t ready to get engaged.

He wasn’t going to get the happy ending he had hoped for and he wasn’t ready to propose.

While he did pick Rachael Kirkconnell in the end, the two broke up after a few months because it was revealed that she had once attended an Antebellum plantation-themed Southern Belle party in 2018 – something Matt found heartbreaking and hurtful.

He broke up with her because he felt she needed to work on herself.

And while Matt was sharing how he got his heart shattered after the show on national television, his best friend was busy online promoting their clothing line.

Tyler Cameron promotes his Myler clothing line during The Bachelor finale

As The Bachelor was playing out on Monday night, Tyler jumped on Instagram to promote his Myler line – a clothing line that featured both himself and Matt James. The two named the line Myler – Matt and Tyler.

In his stories, he was wearing a blue hoodie with a photo of both him and Matt. In a second story, he shared additional photos of shirts, featuring him and Matt.

Tyler asked his followers to swipe up to shop the merchandise, asking $57 for a hoodie and $32 for a t-shirt.

The duo also has phone cases, notebooks, and mugs for sale.

Even though Tyler was busy promoting the merchandise during the finale, he did end up sharing an Instagram Story about his friend, revealing that he always had his back – no matter what.

“Always got your back my guy,” he revealed, sharing a photo of him hugging Matt.

Matt James didn’t provide the expected ending to the show

While Tyler continued to support his friend after The Bachelor, viewers weren’t completely happy with the ending.

Matt was accused of wasting everyone’s time because The Bachelor is about getting engaged. Fans thought they were ripped off because Matt didn’t get engaged.

Even though Matt said he had every intention of finding love, he wasn’t ready to make a final decision. He struggled with his feelings and his mom even shared that she would be surprised if Matt ended up engaged on The Bachelor.

And yet, Matt tried to stay positive throughout the experience.

Prior to the finale, Matt revealed he felt more blessed than he deserved as he continued to put the experience and the failed relationships behind him.

The Bachelorette returns this spring on ABC.