Tyler Cameron on Dancing With The Stars: The rumors continue as three celebs have yet to be confirmed

Tyler Cameron is best known for his role on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

He made it to the final two, but Hannah made the choice to eliminate him as he was about to propose.

She chose Jed Wyatt, but ended the relationship shortly after, as she learned that he had been keeping a relationship secret.

Tyler and Hannah tried to rekindle the romance, but there may have been too much baggage. After spending some time in quarantine together, they surfaced as great friends.

And maybe Hannah has worked some of her connections in Los Angeles on behalf of Tyler.

Tyler Cameron has hinted that he’s going to Los Angeles soon

There is a new rumor going around that Tyler could be the next celebrity to be announced for Dancing With The Stars.

While we already know that Kaitlyn Bristowe will represent The Bachelorette franchise on this upcoming season of the show, we also know that Tyler is a hot commodity for ABC and loves to dance.

Plus, he has teased that he’ll be going to Los Angeles soon.

The Instagram account @Bachelorteadaily pointed out that Tyler could still be one of the three celebrities who have yet to be confirmed.

Perhaps, The Bachelor franchise is getting more than one contestant on Dancing With The Stars because of the lack of Bachelor content that aired over the summer. Or maybe they are adding more Bachelor personalities in hopes of promoting Clare Crawley’s season, which premieres mid-October.

Tyler Cameron is still in touch with his Bachelorette fans

It was two weeks ago that the first rumor surfaced about Tyler going on Dancing With The Stars.

Tyler is quite active on social media, as he posts to his Instagram Stories almost daily. He has not, however, confirmed or denied any rumor about Dancing With The Stars.

Instead, Tyler recently encouraged his fans to slide into his DMs. He claimed he wanted to know what all the hype was about. No word on whether he has found a connection with someone.

We do know that Tyler appeared to close the door on any chances of him getting back together with Hannah Brown. He claimed that his mother’s sudden passing from a brain aneurysm changed him. She passed away in March of this year.

They are currently great friends and he could be going to Los Angeles to visit Hannah, who just moved into a new apartment herself.

