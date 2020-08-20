Is Tyler Cameron going to Los Angeles to compete on Dancing With the Stars and see Hannah Brown?

Tyler Cameron is an eligible Bachelor after appearing on The Bachelorette. Hannah Brown turned down his proposal, and since then, he’s been spotted with supermodels and celebrities.

But for now, Tyler remains single as he wants to focus on the future and continue to grieve his mother, who died suddenly in the spring from a brain aneurysm.

Tyler recently launched a YouTube channel on which he talks about his life, as he feels viewers didn’t really get to know him from his time on The Bachelorette.

And now, a rumor has emerged that Tyler is going to Los Angeles, possibly to appear on the next season of Dancing With The Stars.

A new Tyler Cameron rumor connects him to DWTS

The rumor surfaced on Instagram. The Instagram account @bachelorteadaily put together a few of the rumors in circulation and tried to make sense of it all.

The account claimed that Tyler himself had revealed that he was going to Los Angeles soon and that he had recently said that if the Dancing With The Stars producers asked him to do the show, he would accept.

It’s no secret that he loves dancing, as he mentioned this in his bio from The Bachelorette and often danced throughout filming.

The post continued, adding that Tyler is rumored to be a contestant on this upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars. The cast has yet to be announced, so it is possible.

The account pointed out that Tyler is not going to Los Angeles to support Matt James in his role as The Bachelor because the show may not even film in California. Right now, everything is still up in the air because of COVID-19.

Tyler Cameron could just be visiting friends in Los Angeles

We already know that Kaitlyn Bristowe has been announced as a cast member for this upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. She was asked by Chris Harrison to participate in the upcoming season when she appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

Could ABC have two Bachelor-related stars on the show for a single season?

It’s possible, but Tyler might just be visiting friends or exploring business opportunities in Los Angeles.

Hannah Brown lives in Los Angeles, so she may be among the friends he visits while in LA. Hannah recently revealed that she regrets how she turned down his proposal on The Bachelorette.

Tyler recently launched his new YouTube channel where he revealed that he was going to work on his construction business.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.