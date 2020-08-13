Hannah Brown regretful as she watches herself turn down Tyler Cameron’s proposal

Hannah Brown was given the chance of a lifetime when she was granted the role of The Bachelorette.

After she was sent home on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, fans fell in love with her.

Hannah’s season was plagued with drama, including a persistent Luke Parker, who really wanted to date Hannah and win her season of The Bachelorette.

In the end, Hannah chose to get engaged to Jed Wyatt, only to learn that he had lied to her about having a relationship back home.

She should have chosen Tyler Cameron, who was ready to start a relationship with her. Now, she has revealed that she does have regrets about how everything played out that day.

Hannah Brown isn’t happy with her Bachelorette journey

Tyler recently launched his own YouTube channel. One of his first videos is the Bachelorette scene in which he gets shut down by Hannah just as he was about to propose to her.

He looked devastated, and one Bachelor fan commented on Instagram that she was “so pissed during that episode.”

Hannah chimed in, adding, “me too.”

Hannah seems to have realized that she made a mistake picking Jed, as the relationship didn’t work out. On After The Final Rose, Hannah asked Tyler if they could go for drinks, so they could rekindle what they had. They tried to make it work, but days later, Tyler was spotted with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Hannah Brown appears to have moved on without Tyler Cameron

Back in late March, Hannah went to visit Tyler after his mom suddenly died and her brother overdosed. The two relied on each other and became good friends during this time.

However, they never pursued a relationship.

Back in April, Lauren Zima from ET questioned who had been sleeping in Tyler’s bed after Hannah B left his house after spending a few weeks there in quarantine. Fans had hoped that they would share with the world that they were giving it a second chance, but that never happened.

Hannah recently teased the next chapter of her life as she moved into a new apartment in Los Angeles, where she plans on staying for a while.

She also teased plans of a possible YouTube show and more Dancing With The Stars, but Tyler was not part of those plans.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.