Tyler Cameron and Matt James’ bromance is still as strong as ever

Tyler Cameron and Matt James are still close. Pic credit: @tylerjcameron3/Instagram

Tyler Cameron melted the hearts of Bachelor Nation fans everywhere during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

While viewers rooted for him to get Hannah’s final rose, he didn’t succeed and left as the runner-up.

As one of Tyler’s very best friends, Matt James was supposed to appear on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette.

However, due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, filming was put off for quite some time; thus, when it was time to choose a new Bachelor, they had not yet had Clare’s season.

Matt was then named the next Bachelor, becoming not only the first Black Bachelor in the history of the franchise but also the first Bachelor who hadn’t yet competed on a show prior to becoming the lead.

Before Matt’s appearance as the lead, both Tyler and Matt were almost inseparable. But have things changed between the friends since he chose Rachael Kirkconnell as his winner?

Are Tyler Cameron and Matt James still as close as ever?

Recently, Tyler did an exclusive interview with E! News and was asked if he and his fellow Bachelor alum and best friend were still as close as they had been in the past.

Tyler replied, “Yeah, yeah, it’s just Matt is busy; I’m busy, you know. You get in a relationship, you know, it’s what happens, you know? It’s all part of maturing and growing up and focusing on yourself and your careers and your relationships.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The men met and formed their friendship when they attended Wake Forest University together and later became roommates in New York.

Tyler Cameron and Rachael Kirkconnell have a love-hate relationship

Back in May, on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Matt told the host that his girlfriend, Rachael, and his best friend, Tyler, had a love-hate relationship.

When E! News asked Tyler about that comment, he laughed and asked, “There’s love?” He then went on to explain more as he claimed, “I’m just kidding. I’m just kidding. No, Rachael’s great, and she makes Matt happy and they’re happy.”

He went on to say, “And it’s fun to see, you know, them do their thing and they always are traveling and doing stuff. [Do] we have a love-hate relationship? I think it’s just we have two strong opinions and way we see things and we sometimes clash. But at the end of the day, we’re all cool. You know, it is what it is.”

Tyler’s new relationship

While Tyler has been linked to some celebrities in the past such as Gigi Hadid and Camila Kendra, he has recently come out with Paige Lorenze as his latest fling.

When asked about that, Tyler declared, “I’m still on my journey. I’m still learning. I’m dating someone, seeing someone now and, you know, it’s fresh, it’s new and it’s a lot.”

He also added, “Relationships are a lot of learning and a lot of understanding, and we’re going through it and it’s been great. It’s been fun so far. We’ll see where this whole thing goes.”

As a Bachelor favorite, fans only wish the very best for Tyler, in his relationship, his career, and his life in general.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.