Tyler Cameron already partying with another woman days after Paige Lorenze split

Fans can’t believe Tyler was spotted with someone new already. Pic credit: @tylerjcameron3/Instagram

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze just broke up a few days ago after only going public with their relationship a couple of weeks ago.

Not only did Tyler and Paige call it quits, but Paige seemed almost blindsided by the split when Tyler announced it during an interview.

While she didn’t seem too outwardly upset about the breakup, she may have more to say now.

That’s because Tyler has already been spotted with someone new, just days after breaking it off with Paige.

However, Bachelor Nation fans aren’t sure who it is and are currently identifying the female as a mystery woman.

It appears Tyler, himself, has already moved on from his relationship with Paige, much as he did with all of his past celebrity relationships such as Gigi Hadid, Camila Kendra, Juliette Porter, and Stassie Karanikolaou.

Tyler Cameron was spotted out with a mystery woman

According to a source who talked with Page Six, Tyler was out in New York City this past Friday night and was seen flirting with a mystery brunette out at a nightclub.

This same source revealed that the two stayed out and partied until the early hours of the morning at a place called Little Sister in the East Village.

It was claimed about Tyler, “He was at a table with a group of guys and girls, but spent most of the time with one brunette woman.”

Moreover, it was allegedly stated by the same person that this woman with Tyler had her hands on him, specifically around his waist, throughout the entire evening.

The source also noted that the friends they were with sprayed champagne on various people throughout the nightclub.

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze’s breakup details

Paige was reached for comment after the abrupt breakup and declared she had no idea Tyler was doing an interview and announced they had split. However, Paige said she wasn’t embarrassed at all; she instead thought it was just really weird the way it all went down.

That morning, Tyler had been asked by his previous costar from The Real Dirty Dancing reality show about his relationship with Paige.

This was when Tyler claimed, “I’ll tell you what, Loni. We actually had to take a step back. It wasn’t the right time. It wasn’t good for us. So, we’re back to not dating anymore.”

Even though the breakup went down as it did, both Tyler and Paige stated they had no hard feelings toward each other and hoped for the best for the other one.

The two had started dating back in early July, but it seems that maybe Tyler isn’t quite ready to settle down. In fact, people have been speculating about him moving from woman to woman lately, and many Bachelor Nation fans are not impressed.

