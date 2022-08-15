The Bachelorette: Tyler Cameron is getting slammed by fans saying he is flying through girls

Tyler Cameron is allegedly going through women. Pic credit: @tylerjcameron3/Instagram

Tyler Cameron has been in the Bachelor Nation spotlight and headlines quite often lately.

From talking about his relationship with Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell to his breakup with his recent fling, Paige Lorenze, Tyler’s name has been everywhere.

After coming in as runner-up to Jed Wyatt during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, Tyler said he was willing to give their relationship another shot on After the Final Rose after witnessing Jed and Hannah’s breakup.

However, shortly after that conversation, Tyler was linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid. Since then, he has quite the list of celebrity women in his repertoire that he has dated.

Tyler was also with Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou, Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter, fellow Bachelor alum Kristina Schulman, Jilissa Ann Zoltko, models Elizabeth Turner and Camila Kendra, and most recently, Paige Lorenze.

His breakup with Paige Lorenze happened during an interview, and Paige seemed blindsided. However, it seems now Tyler has already been spotted out with someone new.

Tyler Cameron gets raked over the coals for going through women

Bachelor Nation fans have sensed a pattern with Bachelorette alum and previous fan favorite Tyler. He seems to move from girl to girl, never truly wanting to settle down with them.

Recently on Twitter, @TheBachBabes shared a photo of Tyler with some insight and questions, along with a caption they put on themselves.

The caption read, “Tyler Cameron is actually a mess. This man has a new flavor every week. And tf is he doing s**t talking his best friend’s girlfriend.”

In the photo, Tyler appears intoxicated in a photo above the words, “Blonde? Brunette? Paige? who knows!”

It went on to say, “Tyler Cameron spotted at Little Sister 8/12 (lights on no one home). Ran into him again at the Box. He was with a brunette model the whole night.”

Under the picture, someone said, “I [sat] behind tyler cameron this weekend at the waverly inn lol… Talked s**t on rachel the whole time. He was talking about how he met Kaia gerber but she’s too [word removed].”

Following that, the person included a photo allegedly showing Tyler’s back and went on to say that Tyler also proceeded to get the waitress’s phone number.

Tyler Cameron is actually a mess 🫠

Fans react to this news as they comment on the tweet

One user made fun of Tyler and how he’s spoken out about his love/hate relationship with his buddy Matt James’ girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell, as she wrote, “‘She took Matt from me, man!'” [crying face emoji].”

Another wanted to know what the censored word was in the original post as the person asked, “What’s the censored word about Kaia Gerber? She’s too what?”

In response to the question, another viewer answered, “My guess is young?”

Still another critic of Tyler’s simply wrote, in response to this news, “He messy.”

Others gave their opinion that Tyler is jealous of Matt and Rachael’s relationship and just wants to sleep with a bunch of women.

One user wrote, “He’s just mad his friend decided to grow up and doesn’t wanna be a professional f**k boy with him anymore. It’s kind of crazy how much I dislike Tyler now lol.”

Another agreed as she added, “He’s always been a f**k boy mess but people let it slide because they thought he was good looking.”

Whether or not Tyler is starting a new relationship, or if he is just on the rebound from Paige, he is not making any friends with fans and followers through his actions lately.

