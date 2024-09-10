Two Ts on Pause: Why Bravo needs to part ways with Tamra Judge and Teresa Giudice

2024 has been quite the year for the Real Housewives franchise, but no cast members have had downfalls quite like Teresa Giudice and Tamra Judge.

They may be on different shows and take shots at each other in the media, but they could have something in common by the time 2024 is over:

Bravo may no longer employ them.

If that is the case, perhaps they could put their differences aside and launch Two Ts on Pause, a new podcast featuring the two watching and reacting to the shows they’re no longer on.

Bravo has already paused Tamra with a two-season absence on The Real Housewives of Orange County in the past.

She made a triumphant return for RHOC Season 17, and her hope of remaining on the show for any length of time pretty much combusted during RHOC Season 18.

Viewers’ issue with Tamra is that she manages to make her cast members’ personal lives her business and then feigns innocence when she’s called out for it.

Tamra’s lack of accountability is rubbing viewers the wrong way

The lack of accountability has spilled off-screen in recent months, with Tamra going after Shannon, Jennifer Aydin, and pretty much anyone who’s trending.

She’s been featured in countless podcasts, so my best guess is that she wants her name everywhere to attract more listeners, but some of the things she’s said are bizarre.

Fans of RHOC also took issue with how she turned on Shannon Beador and started bringing Alexis Bellino to cast events because many people think the pair is bullying Shannon.

Things were already looking bad for Tamra, but things went into overdrive over the last week when Jennifer Aydin finally responded to the criticism Tamra had been throwing her way for months.

The longtime RHOC star’s lack of accountability did not go unnoticed, and the backlash intensified in the aftermath.

Then, a radio host named Kiki Monique went public with the allegation that Tamra called Andy Cohen to get her fired from her job.

It’s been a lot.

Teresa has been caught up in blogger drama

Teresa, the sole original star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, is still on the show, but she could be gone if Bravo and producers take the allegations that she talked with bloggers seriously.

The season finale painted Teresa as a villain, and the show even shared the headlines swirling about her and Jennifer talking to bloggers.

They didn’t get a chance to defend themselves due to the lack of reunion, signaling that the show was ready to move in a bold new direction.

Given that Teresa has issues with most of her co-stars, the more straightforward way for RHONJ to move forward is to end her tenure as a cast member.

With diminished ratings for Season 14, a budget cut is probably being discussed, and a way to save money is to say goodbye to the longest-serving cast member.

At the beginning of 2024, the possibility of Teresa Giudice and Tamra Judge on pause was like something out of an episode of Black Mirror, but it just shows how things can change on a dime.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock. The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.