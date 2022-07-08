Tristan Thompson spotted with a mystery woman in Las Vegas months after Maralee Nichols paternity scandal

Tristan Thompson was spotted with a new mystery woman at a recent party in Las Vegas. Pic credit:@realtristan13/Instagram

Tristan Thompson was recently spotted out in Las Vegas with a mystery girl just months after the Maralee Nichols paternity scandal.

The basketball player was seen at a nightclub in Las Vegas with this mystery woman just a few weeks after the season finale of The Kardashians aired.

Tristan was spotted with a new woman in Vegas

After the breakup with Khloe Kardashian aired on The Kardashians, Tristan has wasted no time in getting back on the scene and seeking out another companion.

Tristan was spotted in Las Vegas at the Marquee Club with a new potential love interest. The two were standing nestled together, with lots of flirty touching.

In one of the photos, while Tristan and the young woman were chatting it up, Tristan was seen very close to the woman with his hand around her neck, pulling her close to what seemed like a kiss on the top of her head.

Tristan wore a buttoned-down grey shirt, white pants, and a silver chain necklace.

Unfortunately, the photos taken were from a side view, so the woman’s full features and outfit are unknown. Despite her outfit being unknown, her facial expressions in the pictures seemed like she may have been intrigued and engaged by what Tristan was saying.

Tristan and Khloe are still working together as co-parents

Although Tristan is seemingly moving on from the relationship he once had with Khloe, the two are still incredible co-parents for their daughter True.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After the news broke on the final episode of The Kardashians about the cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols, Khloe was very overwhelmed and taken aback by the encounter.

At the time, Khloe and Tristan planned to live together in a newly renovated house with their daughter and live happily; however, that was not the reality.

Khloe has repeatedly stated that Tristan is a great father to True and that she would never want to keep him from their daughter.

Despite the two no longer being in an intimate relationship, they are still in a tremendous co-parenting space.

The two have been spotted out together for family gatherings and holiday celebrations to make an effort to ensure that True enjoys holidays with both parents despite any ill feelings they may have towards one another.

Hopefully, Khloe will continue to thrive in her new relationships, and the two will continue to be great co-parents for True.

The Kardashians is now streaming on HULU.