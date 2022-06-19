Tristan Thompson spotted with Khloe Kardashian and daughter True for pre-Father’s Day lunch

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson briefly make amends for a pre-fathers day lunch with daughter True. Pic credit: TheKardashians/Hulu

Khloe Kardashian, star of The Kardashians, and Tristan Thompson were spotted together for a pre Father’s Day family luncheon.

Khloe and Tristan have seemed to put their differences aside for the time being to work as co-parenting champs to daughter True.

Khloe and Tristan were spotted together after having a family lunch for Father’s Day

Khloe and Tristan were recently spotted together leaving the Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas for a pre-Father’s Day family lunch.

The two were spotted exiting the restaurant with daughter True and Kris Jenner.

Khloe and Tristan got together for a quick bite to eat after their daughter True’s dance recital.

The two were not alone; Other members of The Kardashians, such as Kim and Kylie, were present, along with the fathers of their children, Kanye and Travis Scott.

Although the two have been under scrutiny over the past week after the airing of the season finale of The Kardashians, it seemed as though they were getting along well enough to have a nice family outing with their daughter.

Khloe has always wanted a good co-parenting relationship with Tristan

In many episodes of both Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Hulu’s hit show The Kardashians, Khloe has been adamant that she always wants to keep a good co-parenting relationship with Tristan, regardless of their situations, for the betterment of their daughter True.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, it was released that Tristan had cheated on Khloe with another woman who happened to be his trainer at the time, Maralee.

Khloe said in her confessional that she felt like it was a slap in the face for her to find out that he had been cheating on her with everyone else.

Khloe expressed how hurt she was by Tristan because instead of him being a mature adult and coming to her with the information beforehand, she had to find out with the rest of the world.

Despite the struggles between Khloe and Tristan, Khloe has never bashed Tristan for being a bad dad.

She has always praised Tristan for being there for their daughter True despite their relationship being nothing but turmoil.

Although Tristan and Khloe are not together, it was a nice gesture for the two to be amicable and enjoy a nice family outing with their daughter True.

The Kardashians are now streaming on HULU.