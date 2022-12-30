Trisha Paytas joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast? Here’s what we know

YouTuber Trisha Paytas is reportedly planning on joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: blndsundoll4mj/YouTube

YouTube star Trisha Paytas has reportedly set her sights on a new venture — joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Trisha is arguably one of YouTube’s first personalities to find fame using the platform.

Creating her account back in 2007, Trisha has amassed an impressive following of 5 million over the last decade, and while her content is controversial to many, there’s no denying the mark she’s made on social media.

Trisha’s content has evolved over the years and has included videos on fashion, food, and even documentation of her disastrous romantic relationships.

After a recent tweet claiming she had a big announcement coming, Trisha’s followers couldn’t help but question if she would be making a move from social media to reality television.

Is there any truth to the whispers? Here’s what we know.

Is Trisha Paytas joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Trisha first hinted at an RHOBH appearance on December 5 when she responded to a fan tweet sent to Bravo exec Andy Cohen.

“@andy please hear me out @trishapaytas as a housewife on Beverly Hills. I would actually watch the show again,” the follower tweeted.

In response, Trisha responded, “Done and done ✅”

Pic credit: @trishapaytas/Twitter

Adding fuel to the rumors, Trisha then tweeted that she had big plans in the works for the new year, sending her fandom into a conspiring frenzy.

“Okay best news ever. Have to wait til end of January to announce but ahhhh! I’m screaming 😭😭😭 MANIFEST. IT REALLY WORKS!!! Whatever you see, anything you visualise; can and WILL happen 🙏🙏🙏,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @trishapaytas/Twitter

It didn’t take long for followers to jump onto the RHOBH bandwagon and insert their hopes for a new Bravo Housewife to emerge.

Trisha Joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills pic.twitter.com/F85IULAK1k — solar power soldier (@hoppytimess) December 28, 2022

Another user simply expressed their excitement at the possibility.

Pic credit: @trishapaytas/Twitter

Trisha also retweeted a post from a Bravo fan account claiming she would be joining the cast.

Trisha Paytas has signed on to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills pic.twitter.com/eGsdYEosuK — Real Bravoholic (@RealBravoholic) December 28, 2022

Trisha teases followers and reveals what her tagline would be if she joins RHOBH

Never one to pass up the opportunity to fuel rumors, Trisha took to TikTok and revealed what her tagline would be if she were to become a full-time diamond holder with RHOBH.

Using the app’s green screen feature, Trisha projected the above tweet in the background as she fanned the flames.

“Everyone thinks this is my big announcement. It’s an announcement, but it’s not my big announcement,” she scoffed.

Although it seems even Trisha can’t keep a straight face while talking about joining RHOBH, that hasn’t stopped her from dreaming up her perfect tagline.

“My tagline for the show will be this: ‘I may be the old biotch on TikTok, but I’m the youngest housewife in this zip code. 90210, I also have the most talent. Watch out, Erika Jayne, it’s even more expensive to be me.'”

In one final tease, Trisha asked her followers if they’d be tuning in when and if she makes her RHOBH debut.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.