Trehuggers troll Melissa Gorga for talking about Teresa Giudice in latest episode

The Gorgas and Teresa Giudice promised never to speak to or about each other again after the Season 13 reunion, but they haven’t kept that promise.

While the feuding sides have not interacted while filming Season 14 they’ve talked about each other on the show.

Teresa has mentioned her brother and sister-in-law several times on camera, but now the Gorgas are getting called out by the Trehuggers.

Episode 7 featured the couple’s epic Limoncello event, and while the OG wasn’t invited, her name was a topic of conversation.

Teresa sent a housewarming gift for her brother and let’s just say, the unexpected gesture was met with suspicion.

Melissa wanted nothing to do with the White Label whiskey — which by the way, got more camera time than some of the cast.

Joe was a bit more dramatic when he was presented with the gift. He burned the card that his sister sent and went on a rant about her bad behavior.

Melissa Gorga teases Limoncello drama

Melissa teased the Limoncello event before the episode aired, posting snaps from the party, including one of her posing with Joe.

“Join me for my DRAMA filled housewarming party tonight at 8 🍋 #RHONJ CRAZY NIGHT!!” the RHONJ star captioned the Instagram post.

The brunette beauty got a lot of comments from people who enjoyed the episode.

However, it was hard to ignore the angry comments from the Trehuggers, who trolled her for talking about Teresa in the episode.

RHONJ fans troll Melissa Gorga in defense of Teresa Giudice

After the latest episode, RHONJ fans took to Melissa’s Instagram page to troll her.

“Teresa, Teresa, Teresa was your housewarming topic 🙄,” wrote a commenter.

“Melissa’s storyline: Teresa… oh Teresa… thank god Teresa is around otherwise Melissa’s got nuttin #BORING #10seasonsago,” claimed someone else.

A frustrated RHONJ viewer exclaimed, “Can you and Joe go ONE flipping episode without talking about Teresa…what will you do on the show if you take her name out of your mouth.”

Someone else added, “Again, another episode of you and your clan who can’t stop talking about Teresa lmao Melissa will go down as the housewife who never had a storyline but Teresa.”

Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Meanwhile, in true Jersey style, the drama is only just beginning. Episode 8 will be another one that will have people talking about it for days.

We’ve been watching the fallout between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin, but things will come to a head in the next episode.

Yes, we’re talking about the fight that led to a brief suspension for Danielle and Jennifer, and while people have already chosen sides, we’ll get a better picture of what happened when the episode finally airs.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.