Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama, is reportedly thrilled to call Kourtney Kardashian her ‘stepmom’

Kourtney Kardashian became engaged to Travis Barker last year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ S_bukley

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have his daughter, Alabama Barker’s full support as they continue planning their wedding.

The high-profile couple both had children from previous relationships before getting together. During her relationship with Scott Disick, Kardashian gave birth to their three kids- Mason, 11, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 7. Barker and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, also co-parent their two children- Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

The Blink-182 drummer is Moakler’s 22-year-old daughter with Oscar De La Hoya, Atiana’s stepfather. Since they became engaged, Barker and Kardashian have blended their families on many occasions. Here’s how Alabama is reportedly handling the idea of the Poosh CEO being her bonus mom.

Alabama Barker ‘can’t wait’ for Travis Barker to marry Kourtney Kardashian

Although they haven’t set an official wedding date yet, Kardashian and Barker already have Alabama’s approval. Throughout their relationship, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum became a mother figure to her fiance’s daughter. According to a source, the pair’s wedding would only legally solidify how Alabama already feels about Kardashian’s role in her life.

“Alabama pretty much already feels like Kourtney is a motherly figure for her, but she can’t wait until [Travis and Kourtney] get married so she can officially call Kourtney her stepmom,” the insider shared with HollywoodLife.

The rock star’s daughter also allegedly appreciates Kardashian’s efforts to include her in her family’s activities. In December, the blended bunch attended Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party and snapped several pictures. Kardashian and Barker took their family to Cabo for a bonding vacation in November.

“Alabama is so close with her dad already, and she knows it’s not always easy bringing two families together,” the source continued, adding, “but Alabama feels like Kourtney is such a perfect fit, and she feels so lucky to call her family.”

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding plans

For Kardashian and Barker, ensuring their children were on board with their wedding was vital. In addition to Alabama’s praise, the Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami star’s kids also adore their soon-to-be stepdad. Last year, Monsters and Critics spotted Reign Disick rocking a haircut similar to Barker’s. The only one who reportedly doesn’t want Kardashian’s wedding to happen is Disick.

Despite Disick’s alleged pain, the couple plans to move forward with their wedding plans. Although Kardashian wants to marry Barker as soon as possible, she’s reportedly aware it will take a few months to “logistically” plan the big day. The mother of three also allegedly wants the wedding to happen after her family’s recent drama dies down. Nonetheless, she’s working with Kris Jenner and her stylist, Mindy Weiss, to make her vision come true.

“They are all doing it together,” a source told E! News about the Kar-Jenners. “Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She’s not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day.”

The Kardashians on Hulu will feature Kardashian and Barker’s wedding plans.