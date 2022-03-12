Traci Braxton dead at 50 after cancer battle — Here’s what we know

Traci Braxton is survived by her brother and four famous sisters: Toni, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Traci Braxton, a singer and reality TV star, has died at age 50 from cancer.

She appeared with her sisters on the WE tv hit reality series Braxton Family Values.

Her elder sister, Toni, 54, confirmed the tragic news in a statement on Instagram on Saturday.

In addition, her cause of death was confirmed by her husband, Kevin Surrat, with whom she shares a son.

Toni Braxton confirms Traci’s death in an emotional statement

The Un-break My Heart singer shared a joint statement from the Braxton Family, confirming her sister’s death.

Alongside a black and white photo of Traci with her four sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar, she wrote the following in the caption:

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly,” Toni said, continuing:

“Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life,” the singer concluded, adding: “We are family forever.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The family also experienced a tragic death when their niece Lauren Braxton died tragically in 2019.

Traci Braxton quietly battled esophageal cancer

Traci’s husband, Kevin Surratt, confirmed in a statement obtained by TMZ that she died following a one-year cancer battle.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” Surratt said.

Traci Braxton had a singing career, releasing two albums: Crash & Burn and On Earth. Her debut album lead single Last Call was a hit, peaking at number 16 on the US R&B Adult Charts.

She also appeared in movies such as Sinners Wanted and All In.

However, she is best known for starring alongside her sisters in Braxton Family Values. The late actress and singer also appeared on Season 3 of Marriage Boot Camp with her husband in 2013.

As recently as September 2021, Traci was active with her career, featured on a song Stay with Me by Candiace; the previous year, she starred in the movie The Christmas Lottery.

In her last Instagram post in January, she wished her mother, Evelyn, a happy birthday.

“Please help me wish my beautiful mother @evelynbraxton a glorious and blessed Birthday 🎂 .. Love You 💋💋💋💋”

Her comment section is filled with tributes following the news of her death at just 50.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Surratt Jr., her husband Kevin Surratt, and the Braxton family.