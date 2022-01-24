Tori Roloff defends her and Zach’s stance on wearing masks after critics flood their DMs, asks for ‘grace’

Tori Roloff defended herself and her husband Zach after critics slammed them for their views on wearing masks. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff found herself on the defensive after she and her husband Zach Roloff voiced their opinions about children wearing masks.

Tori enjoys interacting with her fans on social media, sharing plenty about her family, including everything going on with her husband Zach and their kids Jackson and Lilah.

LPBW stars Zach and Tori Roloff share views on children wearing masks

Recently, Zach Roloff chose to share several posts on his Instagram stories that Tori then shared on her own Instagram.

Zach shared a screenshot of an article entitled The Cult of Masked Schoolchildren, which discussed the impact and efficacy of young children wearing masks amid the pandemic.

Zach proceeded to share a video of a soccer game he was watching on TV, noting that none of the athletes nor the fans were made to wear masks.

“Our 5 year olds need to wear masks in schools?” Zach asked. “We are oppressing the weakest and the indefensible while adults can be free to live and party. It’s madness.”

In another slide, Zach shared more video from the soccer game and commented, “It’s the opposite of the Titanic. Instead of women and children on the life boats first, we left the kids on the boat while the adults went back to shore to live their life.”

Pic credit: @zroloff07/Instagram

Another picture in his stories depicted a group of celebrities and athletes gathered in large crowds without masks, along with another image showing school-aged children lined up, wearing masks while attending school.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“To be clear mask theatre should be done for everyone,” Zach wrote. “The fact it lingers for the kids is madness.”

Pic credit: @zroloff07/Instagram

Shortly after sharing the pics, Tori took to her own Instagram stories and re-shared Zach’s post with the link to the article about masked schoolchildren. She captioned it, “Louder for the people in the back babe uh!”

Tori Roloff claps back at critics over opinions on children wearing masks

Apparently, Zach and Tori received plenty of flak for their posts, which Tori then addressed in another Instagram Story slide.

Pic credit: @zroloff07/Instagram

“It’s clear many just read the header and not the article,” Tori told her 1.7 million Instagram followers. “Z and I are not anti mask but we are pro choice.”

The 30-year-old pregnant mom of two continued, “If you believe masks work so well then wear one and you will receive no judgement from us.”

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

“However we would expect the same grace be given to others who believe differently,” Tori added.

Did Jacob Roloff indirectly respond to Zach and Tori’s posts?

The youngest of the Roloff siblings, Jacob Roloff, took to his Instagram stories after Zach and Tori’s posts and offered his own opinion on the matter, seemingly throwing shade at his brother and sister-in-law.

Jacob wrote, “Get vaccinated and wear masks people. It’s not just a bad medical decision to not do so (although it mainly is), it’s also socially disrespectful and uncaring. Not everyone can be so cavalier about Long Covid!”

Pic credit: @jacobroloff45/Instagram

Jacob generally shares different beliefs than the rest of the Roloff family, as evidenced by a recent post made by Matt Roloff.

Matt referred to his son Jacob’s political views as “weird,” which garnered plenty of criticism from his followers who called it a “parenting fail.”

Despite their differing views on personal topics and rumored feuds, the Roloffs always seem to put aside their differences and don’t let their views get in the way of coming together as a family.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.