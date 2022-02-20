Tori Meehan on Survivor 42: Who is the new cast member and where can you find her on Instagram?

Tori Meehan on Survivor 42. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 42 is coming back to CBS in March for its new season and the network released the new group of players competing on the reality series.

The official cast list arrived on February 9, one month before the actual release date of the season premiere. Since the release, more information has been revealed about the contestants for the new season.

One of the newcomers is a 25-year-old therapist from Rogers, Arkansas, named Tori Meehan. Here is what you need to know about the latest Survivor 42 cast member.

Who is Tori Meehan on Survivor 42?

Tori Meehan is a 25-year-old therapist from Rogers, Arkansas, who says she loves cross-fit and playing board games with her family.

Tori said that her best accomplishment is graduating with her undergraduate degree debt free and then paying for half of her master’s degree through pageants and with scholarships.

Tori has a Bachelor’s in Counseling and Psychology, a Master’s in Professional Counseling, and she is working on a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology.

She is also a Christian who puts Jesus first in her life, but has a high spot for Survivor as well.

“In our family, faith is really important to all of us. So, of course, Jesus is number one,” Tori said in an interview. “But Survivor and Jeff Probst are a very close second. Even my mom auditioned probably 16 years ago. So they are so pumped for me.”

How can you follow Tori Meehan on Instagram?

Survivor fans can follow Tori Meehan on Instagram at @tori_the_therapist.

Tori has almost 4,000 followers and 544 posts. In her bio, Tori wrote, “on a mission to make therapy practical, relatable, and cool. JESUS IS MY EVERYTHING.”

In her Survivor 42 post, she wrote, “THE SECRET IS FINALLY OUT… I’m a castaway on #Survivor42 and it’s going to be a wildddd ride.”

Tori recently changed up her Instagram account to be more of a design pattern, with photos alternating with inspirational quotes.

Before this, she mostly posted photos of her with friends.

What are Tori Meehan’s skills for Survivor 42?

Tori said that people often find her intimidating, and that is why she is coming to Survivor 42 with a new persona for the game.

“I have this social strategy of being Tori the therapist on the island. Because outside of the therapy session, I’m loud and super extroverted. I can be dominant; I can be annoying; I can be the center of attention,” Tori said.

“But when I’m in therapy, it’s a more professional role. And I’m also much more calm and collected. I’m more chill. I don’t talk as much; I do a lot of listening.”

She also plans to use her education as a tool.

“When I have a client coming into my office for the first time, we are complete strangers,” she said. “But I’m supposed to use my skills to be able to get them to trust me quickly and deeply enough to disclose their deepest darkest secrets with me, a stranger, things that they don’t even tell their family and friends about.”

“I know how to be warm, empathetic, open, and genuine with people to create that safe space. That’s what I do as a therapist, creating a safe space for people to be themselves, be authentic, and talk about real things. So I’m totally going to bring that into the game.”

Survivor 42 debuts March 9 at 8/7c on CBS.