Too Hot to Handle Season 3: Who is Stevan Ditter and where can you find him on Instagram?

Too Hot to Handle just hit Netflix with its third season and a cast of 15 people looking for love.

One of the new cast members is Stevan Ditter, and here is everything you need to know about the new Too Hot to Handle hopeful.

Who is Stevan Ditter on Too Hot to Handle?

Stevan is a tattoo-covered model in Los Angeles who also works as a DJ.

As a DJ, he has worked events around the country, from New York and Miami to Los Angeles.

He goes by the stage name Yatty Daddy in his DJ endeavors, and he said he is “super into the music scene.”

“I like to have fun and I don’t like to be held down,” Stevan said. “I don’t like the good girls as it bores me man, I don’t know.”

How can you follow Stevan Ditter on Instagram?

You can follow Stevan Ditter on Instagram at @stevanditter. He has 55 posts on his account, with over 78,000 followers.

He also included a link to his agent’s website, and is represented by Verge Agency. He had his post about joining Too Hot to Handle, where he wrote, “ready for some chaos?”

A lot of his other photos were from modeling shoots, as well as pics of him with girls.

He also has a dog, based on another photo.

Stevan has a second Instagram account for his DJ persona at @yattydaddy, but that is a brand-new account he just created three weeks ago.

In one of his posts, he said this was “the year of the takeover.”

Where is Stevan Ditter now following Too Hot to Handle?

Too Hot to Handle is a Netflix reality television dating series that has one major twist.

The men and women are not allowed to kiss, have any sexual contact, or even pleasure themselves, over the four weeks of the show.

An AI host keeps everyone in line. There is a $200,000 grand prize and the producers knock money off every time the cast members break a rule. By the end of the season, a winning couple was chosen.

Stevan was not one of the winners. On the show, he tried to get to know Georgia Hassarati, who eventually broke things off with him. Stevan then moved in on newcomer Olga Bednarska. He made it all the way to the final episode as a finalist.

Olga decided she wanted to meet new people and they split up and both left the show with no partner.

In other news, it seems that Stevan went skiing and broke his clavicle.

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 is streaming right now on Netflix.