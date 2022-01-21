Too Hot to Handle Season 3: Who is Jaz Holloway and where can you find her on Instagram?

Jaz Holloway on Too Hot to Handle. Pic credit: Netflix

Too Hot to Handle just hit Netflix with its third season and a cast of 15 people looking for love.

One of the new cast members is Jaz Holloway, and here is everything you need to know about the new Too Hot to Handle hopeful.

Who is Jaz Holloway on Too Hot to Handle?

Jaz Holloway is a fashion designer from Virginia. She also works, like most Too Hot to Handle cast members, as a model.

She said that she wants to always feel beautiful whether she is just out shopping or meeting a significant other.

She also said that she wants a relationship with no strings attached and it things get too emotional, she will “run the other way.”

Jaz also said she is a “military brat” whose dad was in the Air Force.

This also leads her to have very high standards, and if they are not met, she will move on to the next guy. However, with that said, she also said she is a “sucker for a bad boy” and she seems to attract them.

How can you follow Jaz Holloway on Instagram?

You can follow Jaz Holloway on Instagram at @jazkills.

In her bio, she wrote, “Some call it boujie, I call it being that girl.”

Jaz has 194 posts with over 27,000 followers.

Jaz posted a photo that showed she was excited about Too Hot to Handle coming to Netflix, which means she likely isn’t too distressed about how her time on the show ended.

Almost all of her Instagram photos are shots of her posing for the camera.

Where is Jaz Holloway now following Too Hot to Handle?

Too Hot to Handle is a Netflix reality television dating series that has one major twist.

The men and women are not allowed to kiss, have any sexual contact, or even pleasure themselves, over the four weeks of the show.

An AI host keeps everyone in line.

There is a $200,000 grand prize and the producers knock money off every time the cast members break a rule. By the end of the season, a winning couple is chosen.

Jaz didn’t find much success on Too Hot to Handle. As she said, she is picky and will move on if she doesn’t find what she likes.

As a result, she didn’t find anyone from the original Too Hot to Handle cast members or from the new arrivals.

As a matter of fact, Jaz was kicked off Too Hot to Handle.

Jaz followed the rules and had no physical intimacy with her co-stars, but Lana, the virtual assistant, kicked her off anyway.

Jaz liked Robert “Truth” DuVaun, but he liked her and Izzy Fairthorne, and he led both women on. Both women dumped him when they realized what he was doing.

After this, Izzy moved on, but it shook up Jaz, who wouldn’t get close to anyone after Truth, even though Obi Nnadi was interested in her.

Because Jaz shut down and wouldn’t try anymore, Lana felt she wasn’t a good fit anymore and sent her home.

Despite this, she still seems to be following many of her co-stars on social media and likes some of their posts, so she seems to still be on good terms with many of them.

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 is streaming right now on Netflix.