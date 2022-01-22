Too Hot to Handle Season 3: Who is Harry Johnson and where can you find him on Instagram?

Harry Johnson on Too Hot to Handle. Pic credit: Netflix

Too Hot to Handle just hit Netflix with its third season and a cast of 15 people looking for love.

One of the new cast members is Harry Johnson, and here is everything you need to know about the new Too Hot to Handle hopeful.

Who is Harry Johnson on Too Hot to Handle?

Harry Johnson is from Middlesbrough in the United Kingdom. He says that he is a tree surgeon, and he chops wood for a living.

He also claims that he gets people who think he looks like Harry Styles, but this Harry claims “I’m better looking than Harry Styles,” before laughing and saying he doesn’t really believe that.

Harry also calls himself spontaneous and said he moved to London with one week notice.

He also seems best known for his laugh and he said that is his life motto: “laugh your way through life.”

How can you follow Harry Johnson on Instagram?

You can follow Harry Johnson on Instagram at @harryjohnson92.

He has 108 posts and over 79,000 followers on the social media platform.

In his bio, he wrote, “From club rep fun, to under Lana’s thumb.”

Most of his photos show Harry out having fun with various friends.

He also has some photos from when he had long hair, which he mentioned in his promo video.

Where is Harry Johnson now following Too Hot to Handle?

Too Hot to Handle is a Netflix reality television dating series that has one major twist.

The men and women are not allowed to kiss, have any sexual contact, or even pleasure themselves, over the four weeks of the show.

An AI host keeps everyone in line.

There is a $200,000 grand prize and the producers knock money off every time the cast members break a rule. By the end of the season, a winning couple was chosen.

Harry ended up as one of the two winners from Too Hot to Handle Season 3, along with Beaux Raymond.

Initially, Harry was looking at Georgia Hasserati from Brisbane, Australia. While Harry and Beaux connected instantly, they saw each other as friends more than potential romantic partners.

That changed.

Harry cost the cast some money when he was caught self-satisfying, but he apologized to Beaux and they ended up together at the end of the show.

Are they still together?

Harry hinted that they are, saying, “You’ll have to wait and see, won’t you? We’re in a good place, and we’re in contact every day, so…”

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 is streaming right now on Netflix.