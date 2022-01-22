Too Hot to Handle Season 3: Who is Beaux Raymond and where can you find her on Instagram?

Beaux Raymond on Too Hot to Handle. Pic credit: Netflix

Too Hot to Handle just hit Netflix with its third season and a cast of 15 people looking for love.

One of the new cast members is Beaux Raymond, and here is everything you need to know about the new Too Hot to Handle hopeful.

Who is Beaux Raymond on Too Hot to Handle?

Beaux Raymond is from London in the United Kingdom, where she works as a legal secretary.

She said that all her friends go for the big, ripped boys, but she has always preferred “chunkier ones.”

She also said that guys who spend too much time at the gym are not for her. She likes the look of them, but if they have nothing upstairs, they aren’t for her.

Beaux said that people tell her often that she has “no filter.” She said that isn’t a problem because she won’t hide who she is.

However, with a wild side, Beaux admitted she might need someone to tame her back a bit.

How can you follow Beaux Raymond on Instagram?

You can follow Beaux Raymond on Instagram at @_beauxraymond_.

Beaux has only 29 posts on her Instagram page, but she has a healthy 89,000 followers.

In her promo for Too Hot to Handle, she wrote, “Catch me in Turks.”

While there aren’t many photos, she has a lot of her in small bikinis and tight dresses for her fans.

Where is Beaux Raymond now following Too Hot to Handle?

Too Hot to Handle is a Netflix reality television dating series that has one major twist.

The men and women are not allowed to kiss, have any sexual contact, or even pleasure themselves, over the four weeks of the show.

An AI host keeps everyone in line.

There is a $200,000 grand prize and the producers knock money off every time the cast members break a rule. By the end of the season, a winning couple was chosen.

Beaux finished as one of the two winners at the end of Too Hot to Handle Season 3.

Beaux connected almost instantly with Harry Johnson, but the two believed they might be friends and Harry went on to try to hook up with Georgia Hassarati.

That changed.

Harry cost the cast some money when he was caught self-satisfying himself, but he apologized to Beaux and they ended up together at the end of the show.

Are they still together?

Harry hinted that they are, saying, “You’ll have to wait and see, won’t you? We’re in a good place, and we’re in contact every day, so…”

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 is streaming right now on Netflix.