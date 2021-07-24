Tony ‘Ballo’ Caraballo on Love Island USA: Who is the new Casa Amor member and where can you find him on Instagram?

Ballo on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Tony “Ballo” Caraballo is one of five new guys showing up at Casa Amor on Love Island USA.

These new Islanders arrive on Sunday night to shake up the cast in a second villa and try to blow up the main relationships and recouple with them.

Casa Amor takes all the guys and girls and splits them apart. The guys are in one villa and the girls in the second.

Five new guys and five new girls come in and it is time to see who remains faithful and who is tempted to leave their partner.

Ballo will have as good a chance as anyone to find new love.

Who is Tony ‘Ballo’ Caraballo on Love Island?

One of the new guys is Tony “Ballo” Caraballo.

Ballo is a 20-year-old model from Chicago, Illinois. He also has an IMDb listing as the voice actor for The Proud Family on Disney TV.

However, more than his work as a model, he is a TikTok-er.

He has a massive following that dwarfs anyone else on Love Island USA. Ballo has over 4.7 million TikTok followers and 206 million likes on his videos.

His TikTok presence might hurt him on the show. Love Island USA fans have already found controversial TikTok videos where he makes suggestive sexual comments and some politically incorrect comments about women.

How can you follow Tony ‘Ballo’ Caraballo on Instagram?

You can follow Tony ‘Ballo’ Caraballo on Instagram at @prettyboiballo__.

He has no Love Island USA introduction on his Instagram page, but he does have a hint that he was coming.

“I love all of you guys ❤️ I’m gonna be off my phone for a while. I can’t say why but just expect to see some BIG things coming.”

His Instagram photos include lots of looks at him in various stages of undress.

Ballo has over 392,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely rise once he gets to know the girls on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Who will Ballo find love with on Love Island USA?

Ballo will head into Casa Amor with two women looking for love in Cashay Proudfoot and Olivia Kaiser. There are also plenty of lovely ladies to tempt, including Shannon St. Clair, Trina Njoroge, and Kyra Lizama.

So, who will Ballo hook up with first? Tune in this Sunday to see who Ballo ends up getting to know in Casa Amor.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.