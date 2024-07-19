Tom Sandoval fires lawyer, drops lawsuit against Ariana Madix: ‘In no way am I suing Ariana’

The neverending drama between exes Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix escalated earlier this week when the former alleged in a new lawsuit that his former flame invaded his privacy.

After details emerged about a lawsuit on Wednesday, it became clear that Tom was going after Ariana to say she accessed his phone without his permission.

The backlash to Tom was fast and furious, which has been the norm ever since Scandoval burst into pop culture 15 months ago.

However, things took another turn on Thursday when Tom took to Instagram to reveal that he was dropping the lawsuit.

What’s more, he fired Matt Geragos from his legal team.

Tom said that Matt had told him earlier this week “about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana.”

Tom sheds light on the lawsuit

Tom Sandoval said the attorney never mentioned “the words ‘New Lawsuit’ or ‘Suing’” and noted that he should have looked further into the matter himself.

“Upon realizing what this action actually means, I have removed Matt Geragos from my legal team,” the original Vanderpump Rules cast member wrote.

“In no way am I suing Ariana,” Tom affirmed. “The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I hold no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana.”

Tom went on to state that he wants both him and Ariana to move on with their lives.

“Now, by removing both the Cross-Complaint and the attorney who recommended it, I hope to get through this case quickly, so that Ariana and I can both finally MOVE ON with our lives,” the statement ends.

The post was limited on Instagram, meaning there was no way for anyone to comment.

It makes sense when you consider the public lashings Tom has had ever since his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss went public after Ariana reportedly found text messages and Facetime recordings on his phone.

Vanderpump Rules’ future is in doubt

The drama has been fast and furious, taking center stage during the final episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 10.

Bravo fast-tracked Season 11 to the air, and, despite solid ratings, Scandoval remained a hot topic on the show, but viewers were already over it.

As a result, Bravo and producers paused the show after that season to allow the cast some time to move on.

The show in its current iteration is probably over because, when you think about it, cast members like Ariana don’t need it anymore.

She moved on to Dancing with the Stars, Chicago on Broadway, and, more recently, Love Island USA.

There’s a high chance that Tom will not return because the drama between him and his fellow cast members was a weak point of the prior season.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on an extended hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-11 on Peacock.