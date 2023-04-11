TLC viewers have mixed reactions about Season 5 of Darcey & Stacey

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey wrapped this week, and viewers are torn when it comes to TLC renewing the show.

Darcey Silva was first introduced to TLC viewers during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Viewers followed her storyline while she tried to find love but failed with Jesse Meester, Tom Brooks, and Georgi Rusev.

Darcey’s twin sister, Stacey Silva, joined the action and became a regular cast member on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

The Silva twins quickly became fan favorites, and TLC gave them their own spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, which continued to follow their personal storylines, including the ladies’ love lives, family, and careers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now that Season 4 has come to an end, Darcey & Stacey viewers are giving their opinions on a possible fifth season, and the verdict is split.

TLC shared a post on their official Instagram depicting Darcey and Stacey’s cast photos and the show’s logo, captioning it, “Our favorite twins are wrapping up this season in the only way they know how; with lots of drama! The season finale of #DarceyAndStacey starts right now!”

Instagram users took to the comments section, many of them giving their two cents on possibly seeing Darcey and Stacey reappear on their TV screens for a future season.

How do TLC viewers feel about the possibility of Season 5 of Darcey & Stacey?

One viewer likely won’t tune in if Season 5 is in the works, writing, “So glad the season is FINALLY over! Hoping TLC puts on better shows. Their moment of fame expired years ago!”

Another critic commented, “Please end this show,” adding that Darcey and Stacey have “nothing” to offer, including entertainment.

Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

Others are hoping that Season 5 of Darcey & Stacey will come to fruition. “I want more episodes now. Season 5 next week please! 😂,” expressed one fan who clearly can’t get enough of the Silva sisters.

Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

“I like the show, its entertaining…” penned another fan of the show.

Another Instagram user felt as though Georgi Rusev and Florian Sukaj need their own spinoff.

One critic tagged TLC’s IG handle and told the network, “this show is a mess ,not funny nor entertaining.”

Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

More pleased viewers added their two cents, with one calling Season 4 “excellent” while another admitted to feeling “sad” it ended so quickly.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey brought highs and lows

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey saw some important milestones as well as controversies for the TLC stars. Darcey sent her eldest daughter, Aniko, off to college in Arizona, Florian finally looked for work as a model, and Georgi made a shocking appearance as Florian’s best man.

Stacey’s week-long bachelorette party took a left turn when Georgi got into a physical altercation with the sisters’ friend, Michael Benz. And Darcey and Stacey’s father, Michael Silva, suffered a stroke.

The finale ended on a good note, though, with Stacey and Florian renewing their vows in a lavish Connecticut ceremony in front of their friends and family.

However, Darcey continued to search for love to no avail. She hired a matchmaker and thought she hit it off with a man named Cicero, only for their spark to fizzle quickly.

After firing her matchmaker, Darcey gave love a try once again with a man named Zach, who checked all of her boxes until she discovered he practiced celibacy.

Perhaps one of the most surprising moments was when Georgi revealed that while he was in Miami, he and Darcey hooked up. This came as a shock, especially since Darcey persistently thwarted Georgi’s flirtatious advances, but after the fact, it makes perfect sense.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.