TLC revealed two couples from 90 Day: The Last Resort — Here’s who to expect

TLC is still teasing the newest spinoff 90 Day: The Last Resort, and they just revealed the first two couples.

The new show will feature five familiar pairs from the franchise who are at their breaking point and making one final attempt to fix their relationship.

This couple’s retreat is not just fun and games for the cast, although they did film the show at a luxury Florida Keys resort.

The aim of bringing these five couples together is for them to try and fix their multitude of issues such as intimacy, sex, jealousy, and trust, to name a few.

The men and women have a team of professionals at their disposal as they engage in couples sessions, intense group therapies, and lots of activities on and off the resort.

At the end of the retreat, the troubled couples must decide if they will stay together or end their relationships for good.

TLC recently posted a teaser for the show, and while Monsters and Critics already spilled the tea on all the couples, now two of them have been confirmed.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are one of the couples on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are on the cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort. Pic credit: TLC

We’ve seen some of the issues between Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren play out on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? But the couple has more issues to work on in their marriage than we even realized.

The description for their storyline is that resentment has grown between the pair over the past few years.

“At the resort, they discover there is discord between them as they can’t seem to agree on what they want for their future. While both have secrets they are holding onto, will the resort provide a place and time where they can finally thrive and reconnect as a couple moving forward?”

Big Ed and Liz Woods are on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff

Big Ed and Liz Woods are on the cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort. Pic credit: TLC

The second couple is Liz Woods and Big Ed Brown, whose relationship has been rocky from the very start.

We’ve witnessed their messy breakups and make-ups on social media, and now they’re hoping to address their issues.

Ed and Liz will have to work on their trust issues before taking the next step in their relationship.

“They are hoping to break down barriers and rebuild towards a new life…which holds the possibility of a new home and a potential wedding. Can Ed and Liz learn to back each other up and really communicate their needs to each other or will more indiscretions derail their efforts to plan for the future?”

90 DAY: The Last Resort premieres Monday, August 14th at 9/8c on TLC.