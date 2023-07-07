90 Day: The Last Resort — When it premieres, the cast, and everything to know about the new TLC series

90 Day Fiance fans, get ready because there’s a new spinoff coming to TLC that promises to bring the drama that viewers have come to expect.

Rumors of a couples’ retreat have been circulating for months, and now TLC is spilling all the tea about the spinoff titled 90 Day: The Last Resort, proving the gossip was true all along.

The franchise’s latest installment, premiering next month, will feature five 90 Day Fiance couples who will face the ultimate test and find out whether they can heal their relationships or if they’ll end up calling it quits.

The couples’-style retreat will take place at a luxury resort and include a team of professionals to help the couples navigate their issues with trust, sex, intimacy, anger, and jealousy.

The 90 Day Fiance cast members will engage in intense therapy sessions as well as some more lighthearted resort activities as they sort through their relationship issues.

TLC released a teaser trailer earlier this week on their official Instagram page, and 90 Day Fiance viewers had mixed reactions, but the one thing they all had in common was wanting to know who will comprise the cast.

The cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort

TLC didn’t reveal who would appear on the spinoff, but don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

Monsters and Critics spoke to an inside source in March 2023 who spilled the tea on which cast members 90 Day Fiance viewers will see on The Last Resort.

The five couples include controversial cast members Edward “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, and Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren.

Filming 90 Day: The Last Resort caused an uproar from guests at the resort where it was filmed

This was confirmed after several of the above-mentioned 90 Day Fiance stars were spotted filming at Isla Bella Beach Resort.

As Monsters and Critics reported, guests at the Florida Keys resort where The Last Resort was filmed complained of F-bomb-laden tirades, rowdy reality TV crews, and closed amenities while the cast filmed their scenes.

In addition to the weekly episodes, there is a new twist coming with 90 Day: The Last Resort: a weekly companion podcast.

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise can catch The Last Resort in August. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/YouTube

Per TLC, the podcast will include therapists Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacy, and Dr. Jason Prendergast. The team of therapists will “break down relationship issues and discuss big moments in each episode,” and will delve into topics such as improving sexual performance, infidelity, and keeping secrets.

The podcast will be hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, who is known for her TLC hosting duties on 90 Day Fiance: Love Games and the Sister Wives’ Tell Alls.

90 Day: The Last Resort will become the fourth spinoff in the 90 Day Fiance franchise, joining 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14 at 9/8c on TLC.