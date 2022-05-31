Tiffany Franco shows off weight loss results, learning to love all of herself

Tiffany Franco shows off her new body. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Tiffany Franco has been feeling herself lately and working on her confidence amid ongoing weight loss.

In a recent social media post, the mom-of-two revealed that she’s learning to love the parts of herself that she once didn’t and shared what she has learned from her weight loss journey.

The reality TV personality looked gorgeous as she showed off her body in fitted jeans and an off-the-shoulder top.

Tiffany also appeared happy and carefree in the video, and while the smile on her face is partly due to her renewed confidence, it could also be because of her relationship with her husband, Ronald Smith.

The pair went through a tumultuous breakup, but their social media interactions indicate that they might be back together.

Tiffany Franco is learning to love all of herself after her recent weight loss

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a post on Instagram showing off her new body, and she looked amazing in the video.

Tiffany was clad in tight jeans, and in typical fashion, she exposed her shoulders in an off-the-shoulder top.

The TLC star has become the butt of many jokes due to her propensity for these shoulder-baring tops, but she’s not letting that stop her from wearing them on any and every occasion.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Meanwhile, Tiffany gave her Instagram followers a 360-degree view of what her body looks like after undergoing weight loss surgery back in June 2021.

She stepped back from the camera to give people a better view, then spun around to show the different angles of her body.

A few weeks ago, Tiffany revealed that she had lost 70 pounds after doing a vertical sleeve gastrectomy.

In her recent post, Tiffany wrote, “Learning to love all the parts of me I used to be so mean to.”

Tiffany Franco says weight does not define confidence

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared in her Instagram post what she’s learned since embarking on her weight loss journey.

“This year has taught me that your weight should not define your confidence,” said Tiffany. “I was not perfect then and I’m not perfect now.”

Before ending her post, the 30-year-old also had a special message for her followers and reminded them, “If you can learn to love all the parts of yourself that you fixate on and try to fix or make perfect you’ll realize you smile and smell the roses so much more.”

Speaking of roses, that particular flower seems to have a special meaning for Tiffany and her estranged husband Ronald as well.

In his recent Instagram post, he wrote, “ROSES ARE RED VIOLETS ARE BLUE… I’M JUST STANDING HERE LOOKING AT YOU!”

Pic credit: @ronaldsmith_tlc/Instagram

Tiffany responded to his post with a rose emoji.

As for whether the pair have reconciled, they are both remaining silent on that, but all signs point to yes.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.