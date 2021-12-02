Tiffany Franco reveals the last time she spoke to Ronald Smith, calls him a ‘sociopath’

Tiffany Franco went on the offensive against Ronald Smith on social media, calling him a “sociopath.” Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith’s messy and public breakup continues as Tiffany used her Instagram stories to answer pointed viewer questions about what exactly is going on between them.

Tiffany spared no details in her opinions about Ronald and what she feels is going down between them.

Ronald claims to have sent divorce papers to Tiffany signaling the official dissolution of their tumultuous marriage, but Tiffany alleges that the documents she received are fake and edited.

Nonetheless, Ronald has moved on with a new woman he has been flaunting on Instagram, and Tiffany has been affected by it, hence launching her campaign to tell the truth on social media.

Tiffany Franco called Ronald Smith a ‘sociopath’ in latest social media smear

Tiffany used her Instagram stories to lay out more insider details about what is going on between her and Ronald and what she thinks of it. A lot of drama has popped off in the last few weeks for the toxic couple.

One question asked, “Have you talked to Ronald at all after the craziness of last week?”

Tiffany answered, “We were texting and being friendly but he sends really annoying videos and I got to a point where I was like why am I being friendly with this sociopath.”

She continued, “I told him I want nothing more to do with him he said okay and he tried giving me trouble after that and I just ignored”

Tiffany spilled the tea on what’s going on with her and Ronald. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

Tiffany didn’t go into detail about what kind of trouble Ronald gave her, but her statement confirms from her end that the two have still been communicating up until now despite all the nasty uproar the last few weeks.

Some 90 Day Fiance fans think Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith might get back together

A poll was created by a 90 Day Fiance fan page asking viewers who they think is more likely to get back together between Tania and Syngin and Tiffany and Ronald.

Although the results were close, 51% of people who answered the poll thought it would Tiffany and Ronald getting back together.

The pair have a history of public breakups and then reconciliations that viewers took into account, although Ronald insists it is final this time.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.