Tiffany Franco responded to a 90 Day Fiance fan who was roasting her cold shoulder look

Tiffany Franco from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is known for her cold shoulder outfit style, so when fans were roasting her look on Instagram she jumped in the comments to respond.

Her response was actually sarcastic and she played along with fans and made fun of herself too.

The original Twitter post was making fun of a particular outfit Tiffany wore that was a cold shoulder shirt with a neck scarf. The caption for the photo was, “When your neck is cold but your shoulders are hot!!!”

Tiffany responded to the post poking fun at her

A well-known 90 Day Fiance fan account reposted the Tweet to Instagram and that is where Tiffany responded.

The photo got 160 likes and the caption was laughing/crying face emojis agreeing with the original post.

Tiffany played along with the original post making fun of her scarf and cold shoulder combination when she said, “Who told this girl this outfit was OK who? Who?”

It seemed like Tiffany knew her outfit choice was questionable but viewers know she is very attached to her cold shoulder tops and dresses.

Tiffany responded to fans who were making fun of her outfit combination. Pic credit: @90daywdfbitch/Instagram

Tiffany enjoys posting on Instagram frequently and interacting with her followers on a regular basis.

Tiffany has more to worry about on Happily Ever After? this season than outfit choices

This season on Happily Ever After? Tiffany and her South African husband Ronald are awaiting the final results of their spousal visa filing. In the meantime, their relationship has been under a lot of stress financially and Tiffany has been feeling like she doesn’t get the support she needs from Ronald.

Last episode they found out Ronald’s visa got pushed through into the interview process but when Tiffany and her immigration lawyer tried to talk to Ronald about how to act and what to say during the interview he acted completely juvenile and was not taking the meeting seriously.

Ronald fully believes that if the visa gets denied that Tiffany and the kids will be moving to South Africa and Tiffany has not told Ronald yet that she will not move there under any circumstances.

Viewers will have to keep watching to find out how it will all turn out for Ronald and Tiffany who have to also consider the well-being of their infant daughter and Tiffany’s son Daniel who regards Ronald as his dad.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.